    Here's why you should watch Dragon Season 2

    Online photos from the 'House of Dragon' sets have come out. The images provide viewers a sneak peek at the upcoming Season 2 of the show.

    Since the start of filming, fans of House of Dragon have been eager to learn more about Season 2. The Targaryen civil war has been depicted in images from the show's set that a major media outlet has acquired. The events of House of Dragon occur 200 years before those of Game of Thrones. The compelling tale of House Targaryen is told in the series, which is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood. Olivia Cooke, Phia Saban, and Fabien Frankel can all be seen in the Daily Mail photos costumed as Lady Alicent Hightower, Ser Criston Cole, and Queen Helaena Targaryen, respectively. The second season's filming is anticipated to be finished soon. 

    The images depict the queen and her mother seated in a golden chariot with knights all around. Both women have a veil covering their faces, with Helena donning the green of House Hightower rather than the red and black of House Targaryen.

    Ser Criston Cole appears to be standing exactly behind them, despite the fact that little is known about him from his attire. Cole is a member of the Kingsguard, who are frequently pictured donning elaborate white armour. He was revealed to be the Lord Commander in the Season 1 finale, so you can expect him to start dressing even more formally after that. It's impossible to tell who the person is because most of their face is hidden by the helmet they're wearing. 

    Controversy: When they continued filming despite the current writers' strike, the show became controversial. Ryan Condal, the showrunner, has made the decision to stay on set and continue working while adhering to WGA strike rules. He has been under intense scrutiny from writers who have pressed him on compartmentalization. However, in a blog post, author George R.R. Martin defended Condal. 

    To quote Martin he said, ""The scripts for the eight s2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began. Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew... and of course, the dragons."

