Did Kareena Kapoor really pay Taimur's nanny Rs. 2.5 lakh/month?

Lalita D'Silva recently praised Kareena, Saif for their kindness. She noted that both the staff and the family eat the same food, reflecting their simplicity and inclusive approach

Equal Food for Staff and Family

Lalita emphasized that Kareena and Saif ensure there is no separate food for staff. Instead, the family and their staff share meals together, highlighting their equal treatment

Kareena’s Past Comments on Nannies

Kareena Kapoor mentioned that it’s a family rule for nannies to dine with children. She shared that both Taimur,Jeh prefer their nannies to sit at family table

Salary Rumors Addressed

When questioned about her salary, Lalita dismissed rumors of earning Rs 2.5 lakh per month. She laughed off the figure, calling it an exaggeration and expressing her modest reality

Previous Experience with Ambanis

Lalita, who previously cared for Anant Ambani, was remembered and included in his wedding celebrations with Radhika Merchant

Warm Memories with the Ambanis

She expressed her deep gratitude and fond memories with the Ambani family, showcasing the strong bond they maintain

Continuing Affection from Ambanis

Despite the passage of time, Lalita remains a cherished figure in the Ambani family’s life. Her continued presence at significant events like weddings reflects the enduring respect

