Ranbir Kapoor reveals SHOCKING truth about his Parents' bitter fights

Ranbir Kapoor opens up on his childhood trauma which resulted from the loud fights between parents Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his childhood fears, influenced by the frequent arguments between his late father, Rishi Kapoor, and his mother, Neetu Singh
Ranbir described how the loud arguments in their household disturbed him deeply. He often spent time alone on the stairs, feeling scared and on edge due to his parents' conflicts
During the tumultuous times, Ranbir felt a heightened sense of responsibility since his sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, was not present. His mother confided in him
Rishi, Neetu's marriage began in January 1980, their family includes elder daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, Ranbir and Alia and their daughter Raha
Ranbir Kapoor’s film career began with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya.’ He gained fame with hits like ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'
Ranbir’s recent film, ‘Animal,’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was a commercial success but faced criticism for its portrayal of toxic masculinity and violence
Ranbir Kapoor is set to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of ‘Ramayana,’ which is highly anticipated by fans and critics
