Ranbir Kapoor reveals SHOCKING truth about his Parents' bitter fights

Ranbir Kapoor opens up on his childhood trauma which resulted from the loud fights between parents Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor

Early Childhood Challenges

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his childhood fears, influenced by the frequent arguments between his late father, Rishi Kapoor, and his mother, Neetu Singh

Emotional Impact

Ranbir described how the loud arguments in their household disturbed him deeply. He often spent time alone on the stairs, feeling scared and on edge due to his parents' conflicts

Sense of Responsibility

During the tumultuous times, Ranbir felt a heightened sense of responsibility since his sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, was not present. His mother confided in him

Family Background

Rishi, Neetu's marriage began in January 1980, their family includes elder daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, Ranbir and Alia and their daughter Raha

Ranbir’s Film Career

Ranbir Kapoor’s film career began with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya.’ He gained fame with hits like ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'

Recent Work

Ranbir’s recent film, ‘Animal,’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was a commercial success but faced criticism for its portrayal of toxic masculinity and violence

Upcoming Projects

Ranbir Kapoor is set to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of ‘Ramayana,’ which is highly anticipated by fans and critics

Ranbir, Alia

Ranbir is married to Alia Bhatt and has a lovely daughter Raha

