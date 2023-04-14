Hema Malini 'Bihu' fiasco: Former actress finally apologises, says 'sorry' after being heavily trolled

Yesterday, Hema Malini posted on Twitter to wish everyone a happy Bihu. The BJP leader, however, referred to the festival as a Bihari celebration when she should have said Assam.

One of Assam's most significant and lavish celebrations, Bihu, occurs annually during the second week of April. This year, the event, which takes place from April 14 to April 20, celebrates the start of the harvest season. Hema Malini, an actor-turned-politician, wished everyone a happy festival yesterday on social media. The BJP leader, however, referred to Bihu as an Assamese celebration when he should have said Bihar. Numerous users of the internet trolled her before she apologised.

The Bollywood star and member of the Lok Sabha, apologised on April 14 via her Twitter account for wishing Bihar a happy Bihu instead of Assam. She tweeted saying, "By error, I have put Bihu as a holiday celebrated in Bihar. Sorry again! Bihu, an Assamese celebration, should be there instead." Check out the post here:

Going back to the initial thread, which she had posted on April 13, on the microblogging platform, it said, "It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month."As soon as this was posted, netizens went furious and pointed out her mistake. Rongali Bihu, one of the main festivals celebrated in Assam, marks the official start of the Assamese New Year. On the other hand, Hema Malini mistook it for the Bihar festival in her tweet.

Trolling: "You are absolutely wrong, madam, Bihu belongs to Assam only, We just achieved Guinness world record today as maximum number of Folk performers in a single venue. It's us festival Bohag Bihu. Please learn about northeast little bit," said a user. A sarcastic netizen commented, "With this tweet Bihar is mandated to celebrate BIHU. SLOW CLAP". One user was so angry at her carelessness that he said, "And then there are people who doesn't even know where #Bihu is celebrated. One of the reason why I'm not a fan of celebrities!"

Professional Life: Hema Malini is well renowned for her performances in the films 'Sholay' (1975), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Dillagi (1978), Raja Jani (1972), Do Dishayen (1982) and Dream Girl (1977). Her most recent appearance was in the 2020 film Shimla Mirch.

