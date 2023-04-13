Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor starrer actioner-thriller film to release on OTT at this date; know details

An exciting news scoop for ardent fans of Shahid Kapoor is here. Shahid Kapoor starrer film Bloody Daddy release date is out now. Scroll down for more deets.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Zafar's AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment, and The Vermillion World, Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy, the awaited actioner-thriller film, is billed as a stylized-relentless action-packed ride that will keep netizens and fans on edge of their seats constantly.

Opening up on his experience of doing action sequences for the film Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor at the Jio Studios event, said, "It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film. I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out. It has been a blast."

Giving insights on how his dance experience helped him to understand the action choreography more, for the film Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor at the Jio Studios event, added, "There's a lot of choreography involved with dance. I started dancing at the age of 15. I can memorize things fast. When we did the film, unfortunately, due to COVID, we had a lot of issues. The action directors were not from here. As some of them were from London, Hollywood. They are used to a lot of rehearsals. There were visa issues. They came in and thought this would be a disaster. But, because I have done a lot of dancing, I could pick it up (the action) really fast. That helped us."

