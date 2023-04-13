Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor starrer actioner-thriller film to release on OTT at this date; know details

    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    An exciting news scoop for ardent fans of Shahid Kapoor is here. Shahid Kapoor starrer film Bloody Daddy release date is out now. Scroll down for more deets.

    article_image1

    Image: Shahid Kapoor / Instagram

    Presented by Jio Studios in association with Zafar's AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment, and The Vermillion World, Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy, the awaited actioner-thriller film, is billed as a stylized-relentless action-packed ride that will keep netizens and fans on edge of their seats constantly.

    article_image2

    Image: Shahid Kapoor / Instagram

    We all got a first look at Shahid Kapoor's starrer upcoming film Bloody Daddy, which was discussed and disclosed on Wednesday night at the Jio Studios Infinite Together event. Definitely, fans' anticipation is at an all-time high with this film.

    article_image3

    Image: Shahid Kapoor / Instagram

    Among the first few announcements at the Infinite Together slate announcement event was the Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy, which has left OTT lovers and digital connoisseurs curious.

    article_image4

    Image: Shahid Kapoor / Instagram

    The poster of Ali Abbas Zaffar directorial film Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor has definitely increased curiosity among fans who await something freshly conceptualized and thrilling from this new duo on digital screens.

    article_image5

    Image: Shahid Kapoor / Instagram

    Shahid Kapoor starrer actioner-noir thriller film Bloody Daddy has already made audiences curious enough to watch this actioner-extravaganza unfold on digital screens.

    article_image6

    Image: Shahid Kapoor / Instagram

    The poster look and a glimpse of the enthralling world of the film revealed by makers at the event features Shahid Kapoor in a badass avatar packing in a dose of punches and mind-blowing action to fans in the first glimpse of his character.

    article_image7

    Image: Shahid Kapoor / Instagram

    Bloody Daddy, the actioner-noir film is helmed and directed by the noted Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zaffar of the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' fame. It features Shahid Kapoor in a never-seen-before look and intense avatar.

     

    article_image8

    Image: Shahid Kapoor / Instagram

    Opening up on his experience of doing action sequences for the film Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor at the Jio Studios event, said, "It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film. I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out. It has been a blast."

    article_image9

    Image: Shahid Kapoor / Instagram

    Giving insights on how his dance experience helped him to understand the action choreography more, for the film Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor at the Jio Studios event, added, "There's a lot of choreography involved with dance. I started dancing at the age of 15. I can memorize things fast. When we did the film, unfortunately, due to COVID, we had a lot of issues. The action directors were not from here. As some of them were from London, Hollywood. They are used to a lot of rehearsals. There were visa issues. They came in and thought this would be a disaster. But, because I have done a lot of dancing, I could pick it up (the action) really fast. That helped us."

    article_image10

    Image: Shahid Kapoor / Instagram

    The film 'Bloody Daddy' will have a direct-to-OTT release on June 9, 2023. The film also has an ensemble cast with Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles.

