    Watch: Saif Ali Khan argues with his staff member at the airport, netizens react

    In the viral video, an agitated Saif Ali Khan is seen putting his hand on his male staff's shoulder and asking him a series of questions at one of Mumbai airport's entry gates.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    A video of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan purportedly arguing with a member of his staff at the Mumbai airport has gone viral. In the viral footage, an agitated Saif is seen putting his hand on his male staff's shoulder and asking him a series of questions at one of Mumbai airport's entry gates. Kareena Kapoor Khan emerged from the airport after watching her actor-husband having an argument with their employee.

    The video

    Although nothing can be heard in the video, It is assumed from Saif's lipsyncing that he is asking his staff member about a bag that has gone missing. 

    Netizens react

    The video went viral on social media, with many criticizing Saif for allegedly "rude" behavior, while some felt he was just questioning his staff. "I don't think Saif is wrong if the employee made a mistake, but as I say, there is a time and place to reprimand your employee," one person wrote. 

    "Even if you are reprimanding your staff, you should not physically touch them. I don't care if you're attempting to explain the issue or the error they made." wrote another.

    "There was this other incident where he threatened to slap his driver if he didn't roll the window up... it went viral as well," another stated.

    Holiday mode on

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan left on a holiday with their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, on Sunday.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
