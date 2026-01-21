Harry Styles announced his new single 'Aperture' will be released this Thursday, ahead of his fourth studio album, 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,' which is set to drop on March 6. The album will feature 12 songs.

Harry Styles seems all ready to officially begin the new chapter in his music career as the singer just announced that his new single, 'Aperture,' will be released this week. The song is set to drop on Thursday and will be the first track from his upcoming fourth album, titled "Kiss All the Time. Disco," Occasionally. Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

New Album Release Date and Production

Last week, Styles also shared that the full album will be released on March 6. The record will feature 12 songs and is being produced by Kid Harpoon, who previously worked with Styles on his 2022 album Harry's House, according to Variety.

Months of Fan Anticipation

Fans have been waiting for this project for months. According to Variety, Styles had teased it with billboards and online posts in cities like New York, Madrid, and Rome. The signs carried short lines like "we belong together" and "see you very soon," leading many fans to speculate that new music was on the way.

The buzz around the album grew even more toward the end of 2025 when Styles shared a surprise video. In the clip, he played an instrumental piece on the piano during the last show of his Love on Tour in 2023. The video ended with the words "We belong together" on the screen.

Follow-up to Grammy-Winning Success

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally will be Styles' fourth solo album. It follows Harry's House, which won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2023. Styles had toured for almost two years with Love on Tour, ending the shows in Italy in July 2023. (ANI)