'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright is expecting her second child with husband Andrew Lococo. She revealed the news via social media with a baby bump photo, announcing the baby is due this autumn. She already has a son, Elio.

'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright is expecting her second child with husband Andrew Lococo. The actress, who played Ginny Weasley in the popular film series, shared the happy news with her fans on social media. Bonnie posted pictures of herself with her baby bump, sitting with her two-year-old son Elio. In one photo, both of them are seen looking ahead, while in another, Bonnie is seen gently holding Elio as he looks toward her baby bump.

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Along with the post, the 'Harry Potter' star added a caption that read, "Two babies on my lap, our second little earthling joining us this autumn."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONNIE WRIGHT (@thisisbwright)

Soon after the announcement, many fans and friends from the industry shared their love. Actress Evanna Lynch, who also starred in the Harry Potter films, congratulated her and wrote, "Ahhh congratulations Bonnie!!!"

Bonnie had also hinted at the news earlier through a story on Instagram, according to PEOPLE. "Just shared some very special news on the grid," she wrote along with a selfie.

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo's Relationship

According to PEOPLE, Bonnie and Andrew met in 2020 and got married in March 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, Elio, in September 2023. At the time, Bonnie had shared that both she and the baby were doing well and thanked everyone who supported them during the journey.

Since becoming a mother, Bonnie has often shared glimpses of her life with Elio, including moments spent outdoors and simple family activities.