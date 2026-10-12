Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the official logo, website, and theme song for the Haridwar Kumbh Mela in 2027. The initiatives aim to showcase the event's spiritual and cultural heritage on a global platform.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday unveiled the official logo, website and theme song of Haridwar Kumbh Mela-2027, marking a significant step towards showcasing the religious, spiritual and cultural identity of the grand event on a wider platform. The three initiatives aim to take the unique identity of the Kumbh to audiences across India and abroad, make event-related information accessible through digital platforms, and spread the message of the upcoming religious congregation among the masses.

Launched the website, song and official logo of "Haridwar Kumbh-2027" in the holy city of Haridwar. Under the able leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, our double engine government is committed to giving a grand and divine form to Haridwar Kumbh-2027. Through the official website of the Kumbh https://t.co/YaMeQXbHuT, authentic information related to the event will be available to devotees and visitors through digital means. This historic event will not only give a new identity to the rich Sanatan culture, spiritual traditions and glorious heritage of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand at the global level but will also showcase India's cultural consciousness and spiritual splendour. Honourable cabinet ministers were present on this occasion. — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 12, 2026

State Government Committed to a Grand Kumbh Mela

Addressing the launch event at the auditorium of the Mela Control Building (CCR) in Haridwar, CM Dhami said that the Kumbh is a grand celebration of India’s ancient spiritual traditions, Sanatan culture and collective faith. He noted that Haridwar Kumbh holds immense religious significance for millions of devotees. The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to organising a divine and grand Kumbh Mela in 2027. All necessary arrangements will be ensured to make the event safe, well-organised and convenient for pilgrims. He added that the official logo, website and song would play an important role in effectively representing the identity of the Kumbh and connecting devotees and the general public with the event.

Symbolism of the Official Logo

The official logo of Haridwar Kumbh-2027 brings together the religious identity of Haridwar, reverence for the Ganga and the distinctive features of Sanatan traditions. It depicts Maa Ganga, the Har Ki Pauri area, the Dhanush Bridge and the divine glow of sunrise. The logo also features a statue of Lord Shiva, saints and seers, the trident and damru—symbols associated with Sanatan traditions—as well as the hills of Maa Mansa Devi and Maa Chandi Devi. These elements reflect Haridwar’s spiritual significance and the rich cultural heritage of the Kumbh.

The logo will be used across promotional materials, publications and digital platforms associated with the event. It will help establish a consistent visual identity for the Kumbh and ensure a more organised approach to its publicity and outreach.

Logo Selection Process

To design the official logo for Kumbh Mela-2027, the Mela administration had invited entries from young people and students across Uttarakhand. After reviewing hundreds of submissions, the selection committee shortlisted 13 outstanding and original designs. The design submitted by Madhu Sharma, a resident of Jagjeetpur in Vikasnagar, Haridwar, was selected as the best entry and formed the basis of the official logo.

Digital Outreach: Website and Theme Song

The launch of the official website is expected to facilitate the systematic dissemination of information related to the event and help connect devotees from different parts of India and abroad with the Kumbh. The digital platform will make information about preparations and arrangements more accessible while showcasing Haridwar’s religious identity to a wider audience.

The unveiling of the official song of Kumbh Mela-2027 was another major highlight of the event. Beginning with the lines, “Sadhu aur santon ke man mein harsh chha gaya, Kumbh ka parv aa gaya” (Joy has filled the hearts of saints and seers; the festival of Kumbh has arrived), the song captures the excitement surrounding the upcoming Kumbh, the enthusiasm of saints and seers, and the deep faith of devotees.

The song has been written, sung and composed by Haridwar-based singer Raghav Raja. It aims to spread the message of the approaching Kumbh among the public and strengthen people’s cultural connection with the event. Music has traditionally served as a powerful medium for expressing collective emotions during religious celebrations. In this context, the official song is expected to play an important role in conveying the traditions, festive spirit and spiritual atmosphere of the Kumbh to the wider public.

Bridging Tradition with Modern Communication

Haridwar Kumbh-2027 presents a significant opportunity to showcase Uttarakhand’s spiritual heritage, religious tourism and cultural identity on a broader platform. The official logo will provide a distinctive visual identity to the event, the website will facilitate the digital dissemination of information, and the song will convey the emotions and excitement associated with the arrival of the Kumbh.

The coordinated use of these three mediums will help highlight the religious significance, cultural grandeur and traditions of the Kumbh on a wider scale. Combining the dignity of age-old spiritual traditions with modern communication platforms will help take the message of the Kumbh to national and international audiences.

These initiatives are expected to strengthen the global visibility of Haridwar’s religious identity and showcase the unique significance of the Kumbh to devotees across India and around the world. (ANI)