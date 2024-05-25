Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic spotted with Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend; watch video

Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic stepped out in town with Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend, Aleksander Alexllic, amid rumours that she is getting divorced from her cricketer husband, Hardik Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic wore a white top with shorts, a pink overshirt, and pink Crocs. She posed for photographers before being joined by Aleksander. Natasa and Disha allegedly consider Aleksander to be excellent friends. However, some netizens believe he is dating Disha since he has a tattoo of the actress' visage on his arm.

However, their alleged separation caught everyone’s attention after a Reddit post titled “Natasa and Hardik separated?” went viral. The post claimed that the two have not been posting pictures with each other and questioned Natasa’s absence from IPL 2024 matches.

“This is just speculation. But both of them aren’t posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories). This is only supposition. However, none of them are posting to each other's Instagram stories. Natasa formerly used the name Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but she has since withdrawn it totally," the message added.

"Her birthday was on March 4th, and Hardik did not post on that day; she also erased all recent posts of her and Hardik, with the exception of one in which Agastya was with them. She is also not spotted in IPL stands or posting team-related news. While Krunal and Pankhuri continue to comment on her posts, something is clearly amiss between the two of them," it stated.

However, immediately after Natasa and Hardik's split allegations spread like wildfire, a part of social media users asked everyone not to "speculate". They said that it is "too early" to draw a conclusion.

However, neither Natasa Stankovic nor Hardik Pandya have commented on their divorce speculations as of yet.

Latest Videos