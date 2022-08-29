Hardik Pandya shows off his swag on the ground by copying Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hardik Pandya shows off his swag on the ground by copying Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step RBA
    Kartik Aaryan has left everyone grooving on his swag of Rooh Baba from his blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the popularity of the film has been constantly evident among the audience, a new fan moment was captured during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match when famous Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya was seen doing a Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step on the pitch

    Taking to his social media, the actor shared a picture amplified with the 'Hare Ram Hare Krishna' song where Hardik Pandya was seen doing Kartik's famous step from the song on the pitch. While showing his love for team India he wrote the caption - 

    "I keep praying that India wins 🇮🇳
    All day All night long 🎶
    #HardikRoohBaba 🤙🏻"

    This has come as yet another example of Kartik's unprecedented success that he has achieved with this blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Moreover, the actor has also been credited for reviving the condition of the box office by booking the biggest opening with his film. 

    Kartik Aaryan has steadfastly declined a tempting offer to endorse Paan Masala, claims a report published on an entertainment website. When the website checked this news with a prominent ad guru, he committed by saying, “That’s right. Kartik Aaryan has said no to around Rs. 8-9 crore offer to endorse paan masala. Kartik seems to have principles, a rare commodity in today’s actors who suffer from the gift of the ‘grab’. Saying no to such big money is not easy. But Kartik is conscious of his responsibility as a youth icon.”

    The busy actor has films like Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satya Prem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

