Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic wedding pictures: Couple renew their vows on Valentine's Day

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, the renowned cricketer and his beautiful wife, remarried on Valentine's Day in a white wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

Hardik Pandya, the star cricketer, and his actress wife Natasa Stankovic celebrated Valentine's Day in a special way this year. The pair, who married in a low-key court ceremony in 2020, finally celebrated their union with a big white wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, today, on the auspicious occasion of Valentine's Day 2023.

According to sources, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's big wedding festivities began with a Haldi ceremony, followed by a Mehendi, Sangeet, and a white wedding ceremony.

Also Read: Unseen Pictures: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra look radiant in new Haldi ceremony photos

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic posted their dreamy wedding pictures on social media

The pair finally celebrated their marriage with their family and friends in Udaipur on Tuesday, turned to their individual social media accounts and uploaded romantic wedding photos. "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," wrote the renowned cricketer, who declared the exciting update on his social media handles. According to reports, some of the greatest personalities in cricket and Bollywood attended the couple's wedding in Udaipur.

Check out Hardik Pandya's Twitter post below:

Bride Natasa Stankovic looks stunning in the photos in a unique white wedding gown with long sleeves and a thigh-high slit. The lovely bride accessorised her wedding gown with a veil, a spectacular diamond necklace, and matching earrings.

Natasa's look was finished with a neat bun and natural makeup. On the other hand, Groom Hardik Pandya looks sharp in a black suit, white shirt, bow tie, and tinted spectacles. Agastya, the couple's little son, is also enjoying his parents' special day in the photos.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share novel secrets of their fairy-tale love story on Valentine's Day

Hardik and Natasa were engaged on a yacht on January 1, 2020, then married in a secret ceremony at home amid Covid lockdown. In July 2020, they became parents to son Agastya.