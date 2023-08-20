Happy Birthday Randeep Hooda: 7 Best Films of Actor

Randeep Hooda is a talented Indian actor known for his diverse roles in both mainstream and offbeat films. Here are some of the best movies featuring Randeep Hooda:

Hooda has a versatile range and has been praised for his dedication to his roles. Keep in mind that personal preferences vary, so you might want to explore these movies to see which ones resonate with you the most.

Highway (2014): In this critically acclaimed film directed by Imtiaz Ali, Randeep Hooda played the role of Mahabir Bhati, a kidnapper who forms an unexpected bond with his victim during a road trip. The film showcased his acting prowess and received praise for its emotional depth.

Sarbjit (2016): Randeep portrayed the titular character, Sarbjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was wrongfully imprisoned in Pakistan for alleged espionage. His powerful performance garnered attention and accolades from critics and audiences alike.

Laal Rang (2016): In this crime drama, Randeep played the role of a blood mafia leader. The film explores the illegal trade of blood in India and Hooda's performance was widely appreciated for its intensity and authenticity.

Main Aur Charles (2015): Randeep Hooda portrayed the notorious serial killer and conman Charles Sobhraj in this crime thriller. His performance captured the charismatic yet dangerous persona of the real-life criminal.

Rang Rasiya (2008): Based on the life of the famous painter Raja Ravi Varma, this film featured Randeep Hooda in the lead role. It explored the artist's life, his creative struggles, and his unconventional beliefs. Hooda's portrayal of Varma received praise for its authenticity.

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster (2011): Randeep played the character of Babloo, a driver who becomes entangled in the complex dynamics of a royal family. The film is known for its intriguing storyline and strong performances.

Do Lafzon Ki Kahani (2016): Randeep played a former mixed martial arts fighter who falls in love with a visually impaired woman. The film showcases their emotional journey and featured Hooda's commitment to his role.