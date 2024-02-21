Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Happy Birthday Jehangir Ali Khan: Soha Ali Khan shares some cute unseen photos on ‘Jeh baba’ 3rd birthday

    Jehangir Ali Khan, the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, celebrates his third birthday today. On the occasion, Soha Ali Khan shared sweet unseen photos to wish her 'Jeh baba'.

    Jeh Ali Khan, the younger son of Bollywood royalty Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, celebrates his third birthday today. The tiny munchkin has received an outpouring of affection from his family and loved ones. 

    It wouldn't be inaccurate to claim that he is already a celebrity, effortlessly turning attention with his innate innocence and sweetness. A while ago, the adoring aunt Soha Ali Khan shared a touching birthday post for her 'Jeh baba'. On February 21, Soha Ali Khan rushed to Instagram and shared a cute album for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's child, Jehangir Ali Khan.

    With a carousel of photographs, she shared a sweet birthday message with some unseen pictures and said, “Happy birthday Jeh baba!!! Officially a three-nager (accompanied by a red heart, rainbow and party popper emoji)”

    The post, which includes seven photos, opens with the birthday boy flashing a huge smile for the camera as he stands in front of a numeral 3 LED light, evidently from their small birthday celebration, followed by an unseen photo of him as a newborn. In the picture, Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is seen sitting alongside her, playing with him.

    The third shot is too precious to bear, as it shows Inaaya, the caring sister, holding her young brother in her arms, followed by Soha, who carries Jeh in her arms while they dance. The next photo is a genuine shot from family time, with the birthday kid sitting in his father's lap and Bebo chatting with mom, presumably to play a mother-son duet in a fun mood. 


    The post finishes with a pleasant snapshot of Kunal Kemmu having fun with the tiny baby, while Jeh captures everyone's hearts with his adorable smile again. The tweet elicited countless red-heart emoticons from followers expressing their affection for the birthday boy.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 in a private wedding in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple became parents in 2016 with the birth of their son, Taimur Ali Khan, and will welcome their second child, Jehangir Ali Khan, in 2021.

