Entertainment

Anushka- Virat's son Akaay: 5 reasons why their pregnancy was secret

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are India's most adored couple. They have a large fan base and are frequently in the spotlight for their personal and professional endeavours.

Image credits: Instagram

Anushka- Virat's son Akaay: 5 reasons why their pregnancy was secret

On Tuesday evening, they astonished everyone by announcing the birth of their second child, a baby boy, on February 15, 2024.

Image credits: social media

Anushka- Virat's son Akaay: 5 reasons why their pregnancy was secret

They also disclosed that they named him Akaay. Their daughter, Vamika, born in January 2021, is now a big sister.

Image credits: Instagram

Anushka- Virat's son Akaay: 5 reasons why their pregnancy was secret

But why did the couple keep their second pregnancy a secret until the last minute? Here are some probable explanations.

Image credits: Instagram

Avoid media attention

They were trolled and criticised when they revealed their first pregnancy in 2020. They may have preferred to focus on their health/happiness rather than media and public pressure.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Avoid evil eye

Many believe in the evil eye/nazar, which may harm or anything by staring at them with jealousy or ill intent. Parents sometimes follow this and keep things a secret till the end.

Image credits: Instagram

Indian traditions

Due to their distinct cultures, Anushka and Virat may have followed their families' second pregnancy customs. They may have asked their elders for blessings and counsel. 

Image credits: Instagram

Peace and privacy

Their busy schedules may have made them wish to enjoy their pregnancy in private. They may have spent time together with their daughter and planned for their son.

Image credits: Instagram

Surprise

They may have hoped to surprise their followers and well-wishers by announcing their second kid in an adorable and imaginative manner.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One