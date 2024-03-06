Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Happy Anniversary Cutie', Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha Reddy; shares heartfelt message for her

    Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are marking their 13th wedding anniversary today, March 6. The actor took to Instagram to share an endearing photo extending heartfelt wishes to his beloved better half

    Happy Anniversary Cutie', Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha Reddy; shares heartfelt message for her ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

    Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary today, March 6. The actor took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with an adorable photo and a heartfelt message dedicated to his wife.

    Their love story began at a mutual friend's wedding, where they instantly connected, leading to a whirlwind romance. Since their marriage on March 6, 2011, the couple has been the epitome of relationship goals, sharing a bond filled with love, respect, and companionship.

    Allu Arjun's social media post

    In his Instagram post, Allu Arjun poured out his feelings, expressing gratitude for Sneha's unwavering support and describing how her presence fills him with energy and tranquility. He affectionately addressed her as a cutie and expressed his wish for many more years together, promising to stand by her side till the end of time.

    Away from personal celebrations, Allu Arjun recently represented Indian cinema on the global stage at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival. There, he spoke about the potential of Indian cinema in international markets and hinted at plans to turn his latest film, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' into a franchise. The film, which stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, received acclaim at the festival, paving the way for future installments.

    ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's potential cameo in Sourav Ganguly biopic sparks excitement among fans

    Speaking about the franchise, Allu Arjun expressed excitement for the upcoming release of 'Pushpa: The Rule,' scheduled to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

    Looking beyond 'Pushpa,' Allu Arjun has an exciting lineup of projects waiting in the wings, showcasing his versatility and talent as an actor.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    This movie is getting popular', PM Narendra Modi praises Yami Gautam starrer for second time; Read on NIR

    'This movie is getting popular', PM Narendra Modi praises Yami Gautam starrer for second time; Read on

    entertainment Rajinikanth's potential cameo in Sourav Ganguly biopic sparks excitement among fans osf

    Rajinikanth's potential cameo in Sourav Ganguly biopic sparks excitement among fans

    Statue of Unity': Akshay Kumar to present documentary on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue RBA

    'Statue of Unity': Akshay Kumar to present documentary on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue

    'RC 16': Janhvi Kapoor to star with Ram Charan in upcoming film, team shares announcement post RKK

    'RC 16': Janhvi Kapoor to star with Ram Charan in upcoming film, team shares announcement post

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta claims actor's death is more than suicide, asks CBI to uncover truth RKK

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta claims actor's death is more than suicide, asks CBI to uncover truth

    Recent Stories

    Sandeshkhali row: NCW submits recommendations; Urges President's Rule, police overhaul AJR

    Sandeshkhali row: NCW submits recommendations; Urges President's Rule, police overhaul

    Maldives severs another pact with India after Chinese 'spy' ship departs from Male waters avv

    Maldives severs another pact with India after Chinese 'spy' ship departs from Male waters

    cricket Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan accuses Ashwin of disrespect ahead of his 100th Test osf

    Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan accuses Ashwin of disrespect ahead of his 100th Test

    Women should have their personal bank balance for THESE reasons anr

    Women should have their personal bank balance for THESE reasons

    5 easy steps to use ChatGPT's 'Read Aloud' feature check details gcw

    5 easy steps to use ChatGPT's 'Read Aloud' feature

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon