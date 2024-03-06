'Happy Anniversary Cutie', Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha Reddy; shares heartfelt message for her

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are marking their 13th wedding anniversary today, March 6. The actor took to Instagram to share an endearing photo extending heartfelt wishes to his beloved better half

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary today, March 6. The actor took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with an adorable photo and a heartfelt message dedicated to his wife.

Their love story began at a mutual friend's wedding, where they instantly connected, leading to a whirlwind romance. Since their marriage on March 6, 2011, the couple has been the epitome of relationship goals, sharing a bond filled with love, respect, and companionship.

Allu Arjun's social media post

In his Instagram post, Allu Arjun poured out his feelings, expressing gratitude for Sneha's unwavering support and describing how her presence fills him with energy and tranquility. He affectionately addressed her as a cutie and expressed his wish for many more years together, promising to stand by her side till the end of time.

Away from personal celebrations, Allu Arjun recently represented Indian cinema on the global stage at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival. There, he spoke about the potential of Indian cinema in international markets and hinted at plans to turn his latest film, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' into a franchise. The film, which stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, received acclaim at the festival, paving the way for future installments.

Speaking about the franchise, Allu Arjun expressed excitement for the upcoming release of 'Pushpa: The Rule,' scheduled to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

Looking beyond 'Pushpa,' Allu Arjun has an exciting lineup of projects waiting in the wings, showcasing his versatility and talent as an actor.