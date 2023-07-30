'Haisiyat mein reh...' netizen said to Kamaal R Khan when he mocked Rajnikanth’s personality, education

KRK, alias Kamaal R Khan, has fallen into deep water yet again for his sarcastic remarks, this time directed at South superstar Rajinikanth. In a tweet, KRK blatantly ridiculed Rajinikanth's demeanour, height, and educational qualifications.

Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has gotten himself in deep water yet again for his caustic words, this time directed at South superstar Rajinikanth. In a tweet, KRK blatantly ridiculed Rajinikanth's demeanour, height, and educational qualifications. KRK, who is known for making provocative remarks about Bollywood celebs, has now attacked Rajinikanth, who is regarded as one of the film industry's most powerful characters.

KRK came to Twitter on Saturday and published a photo of Rajinikanth, mocking his height, demeanour, and education. He also stated that the only variables that contribute to his superstardom are luck and attitude.

KRK's tweet read, "Superstar Rajinikanth is proof that you don't need height, personality, education etc to become a superstar. You need only luck and attitude." KRK's tweet went viral and witnessed massive backlash from the superstar's devoted fans. Check out the tweet.

KRK's comments section was filled with love for Rajinikanthand hate for Khan. A user wrote, "bhay teri 7 pushte lag jayegi unke aas paas jaane ke liye !" Another user commented, "Not luck!!! It is down to earth attitude dat made him a king in South.. which none of bollywood heors have." "Height personality to tumri bhi nahi hai ...attitude bahut hai.. fir tum superstar kyu nahi bane," wrote another Twitterati.

One more user commented, "Bhai haisiyat mein reh ke baat karo. Tum uski charnon ki dhool bhi nahi ho. Tum jaise garib logon ko woh roz mafad karta hai. Jao tum bhi line mein lag jao kuch to mil jaayega."

Another netizen wrote, "He is well educated and reads even now a lot of Kannada literature. He can speak Kannada, Tamil, English & Urdu. Just by luck, a Bengaluru Bus conductor cannot become superstar in a state like TN even without knowing that language. He succeeded because of his efforts, skill and style."

One of the netizens wrote, "It's hard work, perseverance, dedication, and passion that can help you to achieve what #Rajinikanth has achieved, not just Luck and attitude."

This isn't the first time KRK has sparked outrage with his provocative remarks. He has had multiple run-ins with Bollywood celebs over the years, frequently culminating in heated arguments on social media.

On the work front, Rajini will soon be seen in Nelson's Jailer. The movie is scheduled for August 11 release. The film will clash with Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.