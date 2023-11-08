Hailey Bieber radiates elegance in Victoria's Secret holiday lingerie campaign [PICTURES]

Hailey Bieber stuns in Victoria's Secret holiday campaign, showcasing sultry lingerie looks and channels Mean Girls characters for Halloween, charming fans with her style and humor

Hailey Bieber, the 26-year-old model and fashion icon, recently made waves as the face of Victoria's Secret's new holiday collection campaign. In this campaign, she showcased a variety of sultry lace lingerie looks that highlighted her toned abs and long legs.

One standout look featured Hailey in a blue lace lingerie set, including the Body by Victoria Lace Waist Hiphugger Panty and the matching Body by Victoria Lightly Lined Smooth Demi Bra. The bra featured a plunging neckline that elegantly accentuated her cleavage, and she completed the ensemble with an oversized Victoria's Secret Flannel Long Pajama top.

Another captivating outfit had Hailey wearing a sheer red lace bralette with delicate satin strings tied around her waist. She paired it with low-rise panties in a matching shade and added stylish red satin bow heels, complemented by diamond earrings.

Hailey's allure continued with a nude satin slip dress that featured golden lace cups, revealing a generous amount of cleavage. The sleeveless nightgown beautifully defined her toned figure, and she added a touch of sparkle with gold mesh pointed-toe pumps.

The final look in the campaign showcased Hailey in a plunging V-neck red bralette paired with high-waisted red and black flannel pajama pants. To keep cozy, she wore matching socks and draped the matching pajama top over her shoulders. In the caption of her post, Hailey wrote, "The Holiday season is upon us 🥰🎄 @victoriassecret #VSCelebrates."

Beyond her modeling success, Hailey Bieber also captured attention with her Halloween 2023 tribute to the iconic movie Mean Girls. She shared Instagram photos where she brilliantly recreated characters from the film, transforming into Cady Heron, Regina George, Karen Smith, and Gretchen Wieners.

Adding humor to the mix, the caption on the post read, "Hailey Bieber and Hailey Bieber Mean Girls." She also playfully referenced the film's infamous Burn Book, seemingly addressing any detractors.

While some had labeled Hailey as a "mean girl," her fans poured love and support into the comment section. One fan expressed, “She did this for everyone who assumed she was the 'mean girl.' You are iconic, Hailey [Bieber].” Another comment playfully pointed out that she was "roasting the haters," and a third one cheered, “She won Halloween again.”