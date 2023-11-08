Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Sam Bahadur' trailer launch: Director Meghna Gulzar opens up about the film and casting Vicky Kaushal

    According to director Meghna Gulzar, Sam Manekshaw's story should be known by all generations as there is so much about him that is inspiring and motivating. 

    'Sam Bahadur' trailer launch: Director Meghna Gulzar opens up about the film and casting Vicky Kaushal RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

    The much-awaited trailer of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released yesterday in Delhi's Sam Manekshaw center. The auditorium was filled with the cast of the film including Vicky, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, producer Ronnie Screwvala, director Meghna Gulzar, Chief of the army staff Manoj Pande, his family, families of the military, and people from the media. The trailer played twice at the event and the audience could not stop hooting as they saw Vicky play Sam Manekshaw so effortlessly. 

    The trailer

    Also read: Photos: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding ceremony begins

    Why the film 'Sam Bahadur'

    According to director Meghna Gulzar, Sam Manekshaw lived his life with honesty and integrity that can never go out of time, or style. She said, "His story should be known by all generations as there is so much about him that is so inspiring and motivating. For me, this is a live experience as I got to know about his principles and ideals, and after watching the film even if one person says, 'I want to be like him', my motive for making the film is complete." She concluded by saying, "They don't make men like him anymore."

    'Sam Bahadur' trailer launch: Director Meghna Gulzar opens up about the film and casting Vicky Kaushal RKK

    Meghna on Vicky Kaushal being the perfect fit

    Meghna revealed that she was adamant about casting Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur'. The director stated that she considers herself fortunate as a director because she has never had to choose Option B when casting for her projects. "I feel privileged that the actors who come to mind first allow me to work with them. I was never required to choose Option B for the part." 

    Recalling the conversation they had during the film 'Raazi', Meghna said, "I go with instinct. I shared with Vicky that I am planning to do a film on Sam Manekshaw and if he is willing to play the lead. He said 'yes', I said read the script to which he said 'no', he just agreed."

    She also revealed that during the look test for the role all of Vicky's ribbons were wrong but she believed in Vicky and knew he would play the character well. Vicky joked and said, "Fir hum 'Raazi' ho gaye the."

    About 'Sam Bahadur'

    Sam Bahadur is a forthcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical war drama film based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, India's first field marshal. Meghna Gulzar directed the film, which she co-wrote with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava. RSVP Movies, under the direction of Ronnie Screwvala, produced the film. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role, while the cast also includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Zeeshan Ayyub.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Marvels' Nia DaCosta goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan says, 'wish to work with him' calling him 'legend' RBA

    The Marvels' Nia DaCosta goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan says, 'wish to work with him' calls him 'legend'

    Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar Divorce: 7 facts about the high-profile case RBA

    Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar Divorce: 7 facts about the high-profile case

    Randeep Hooda set to marry actress Lin Laisharam? Here's what we know about her ATG

    Randeep Hooda set to marry actress Lin Laisharam? Here's what we know about her

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bhutan: Actress enjoys Bhutanese hot stone bath called 'Dotsho' RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bhutan: Actress enjoys Bhutanese hot stone bath called 'Dotsho'

    The Crown season 6: Dominic West explored Prince Charles' darkest hour after Princess Diana's death; Read ATG

    The Crown season 6: Dominic West explored Prince Charles' darkest hour after Princess Diana's death; Read

    Recent Stories

    Photos Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding ceremony begins RBA

    Photos: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding ceremony begins

    Kerala: Two Maoists detained after gun battle in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Two Maoists detained after gun battle in Wayanad

    Indian Army aviation wing may lease helicopters to plug gap created by outgoing Cheetah, Chetak; induct LUH, Apache

    Army aviation wing to lease helicopters, induct LUH to plug gap created by outgoing Cheetah, Chetak

    Aluva honour killing: Father poisons daughter to death over interfaith love affair rkn

    Aluva honour killing: Father poisons daughter to death over interfaith love affair

    Telangana Election 2023 BJP worker tries to self immolate over ticket distribution gcw

    Telangana Election 2023: BJP worker tries to self-immolate over ticket distribution

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon