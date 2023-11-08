'Sam Bahadur' trailer launch: Director Meghna Gulzar opens up about the film and casting Vicky Kaushal

According to director Meghna Gulzar, Sam Manekshaw's story should be known by all generations as there is so much about him that is inspiring and motivating.

The much-awaited trailer of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released yesterday in Delhi's Sam Manekshaw center. The auditorium was filled with the cast of the film including Vicky, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, producer Ronnie Screwvala, director Meghna Gulzar, Chief of the army staff Manoj Pande, his family, families of the military, and people from the media. The trailer played twice at the event and the audience could not stop hooting as they saw Vicky play Sam Manekshaw so effortlessly.

According to director Meghna Gulzar, Sam Manekshaw lived his life with honesty and integrity that can never go out of time, or style. She said, "His story should be known by all generations as there is so much about him that is so inspiring and motivating. For me, this is a live experience as I got to know about his principles and ideals, and after watching the film even if one person says, 'I want to be like him', my motive for making the film is complete." She concluded by saying, "They don't make men like him anymore."

Meghna on Vicky Kaushal being the perfect fit

Meghna revealed that she was adamant about casting Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur'. The director stated that she considers herself fortunate as a director because she has never had to choose Option B when casting for her projects. "I feel privileged that the actors who come to mind first allow me to work with them. I was never required to choose Option B for the part."

Recalling the conversation they had during the film 'Raazi', Meghna said, "I go with instinct. I shared with Vicky that I am planning to do a film on Sam Manekshaw and if he is willing to play the lead. He said 'yes', I said read the script to which he said 'no', he just agreed."

She also revealed that during the look test for the role all of Vicky's ribbons were wrong but she believed in Vicky and knew he would play the character well. Vicky joked and said, "Fir hum 'Raazi' ho gaye the."

About 'Sam Bahadur'

Sam Bahadur is a forthcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical war drama film based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, India's first field marshal. Meghna Gulzar directed the film, which she co-wrote with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava. RSVP Movies, under the direction of Ronnie Screwvala, produced the film. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role, while the cast also includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Zeeshan Ayyub.