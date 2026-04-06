Hailey Bieber shared a glimpse into her life as a new parent, declaring her "cool mom" era in an Instagram post. The photos included her son, Jack, and a video of Justin Bieber showing Jack his 'Never Say Never' concert documentary.

In a fresh glimpse into her life as a parent, Hailey Bieber has embraced her "cool mom" era, without compromising her signature style. The Rhode founder shared a carousel of pictures from her Easter celebrations on Instagram. Captioned "not regular mom, cool mom," referes to the iconic line from 'Mean Girls'. Bieber channeled Mrs. George, signalling that motherhood hasn't dulled her pop-culture savvy.

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A Glimpse into Family's Easter Celebration

In the first image, Hailey Bieber is wearing bunny ears and sunglasses while sipping coffee. In the second image, she shared a glimpse of her holding her son Jack. She also shared a video cradling her son, Jack while watching a performance from a balcony.

The last image features Justin Bieber from the back as he sits outdoors with his son, Jack. In front of them is a large outdoor fireplace with a television mounted above it. The TV is playing a video of a younger Justin Bieber performing, which appears to be a scene from his concert documentary, 'Never Say Never.' It features a full-circle "dad moment," showing Justin sharing his musical history with his son.

Fans and Friends Shower Love

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "WATCHING NSN OMG I AM SCREAMING" Another wrote, "you beautiful beans make my heart flutter!" In the comments section, her longtime friend Kylie Jenner wrote, "ur just a really cute girl !!!!" while Lauren Perez declared her "the coolest mom!"

Couple's Journey to Parenthood

Justin and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in 2018 and renewed their vows in Hawaii six years later, welcomed Jack in August 2024. They had earlier announced the pregnancy in May of the same year. Since then, the couple has offered fans a peek into their growing family life. (ANI)