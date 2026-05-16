Director Jeff Fowler announced that filming for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' has concluded. He shared a set image featuring Metal Sonic and called it the 'BEST Sonic Movie yet'. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2027.

Director Jeff Fowler has officially announced the completion of filming for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4', the next instalment in the blockbuster Paramount and Sega franchise. Fowler, who has directed all four films in the franchise, shared the update on Friday through a post on X, accompanied by a set image featuring Sonic's robotic counterpart, Metal Sonic. The filmmaker also hinted at bigger ambitions for the upcoming sequel.

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"And that's a wrap on #SonicMovie4!!!" Fowler wrote on X, adding, "On behalf of this amazing cast/crew, we have filmed the BEST Sonic Movie yet and can't wait to share."

And that's a wrap on #SonicMovie4 !!! On behalf of this amazing cast/crew, we have filmed the BEST Sonic Movie yet and can't wait to share 💙🩷 pic.twitter.com/L07xTZoO7N — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 15, 2026

Cast and Release Date

Scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2027, 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' will feature Kristen Bell voicing Amy Rose, while Ben Schwartz returns as the voice of Sonic. Franchise regulars Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter are also part of the cast.

The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher and Toru Nakahara.

Franchise Success

The franchise has continued to expand commercially with 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' emerging as the highest-grossing film in the series. As per Deadline, the movie earned more than USD 490 million globally and opened at No. 1 domestically for two consecutive weeks. Internationally, it debuted at the top spot in over 30 markets, including the UK, Mexico, Italy and Australia.

In addition to its theatrical success, the third film reportedly generated more than USD 180 million in global consumer spending through home entertainment rentals and purchases. (ANI)