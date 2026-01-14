Gustaakh Ishq, a romantic drama set in Old Delhi’s nostalgic lanes, follows a man’s quest to revive his father’s legacy and an unexpected love that changes his life. The film begins streaming on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026

Gustaakh Ishq, the romantic drama that first premiered in the Gala section of the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa, is now set for its digital release. The film, which arrived in theatres on November 28, is preparing to reach a wider audience through streaming. Reports indicate that the Manish Malhotra–produced project will begin streaming on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026.

Its arrival on OTT follows strong audience interest, particularly from viewers who appreciated the on-screen chemistry between Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh during the theatrical run.

Gustaakh Ishq offers a tender exploration of love, loss, and the quiet battle to preserve tradition in a world that is rapidly modernising. The narrative unfolds in the narrow lanes of Daryaganj in Old Delhi, a backdrop that adds warmth, nostalgia, and cultural texture to the story.

Vijay Varma portrays Nawabuddin Saifuddin Rahman, a man weighed down by responsibility yet motivated by a deeply personal ambition. He dreams of reviving his late father’s abandoned printing press in an effort to keep a fading family legacy alive.

His life takes an unexpected turn during a work visit to Punjab, where he meets the daughter of an Urdu poet, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. Their meeting gradually blossoms into love, shaping the emotional heart of the film.

Produced by designer Manish Malhotra, the film focuses more on the inner emotional journeys of its characters than on dramatic plot twists, giving it a gentle, reflective tone.