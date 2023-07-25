Gujarat Cine Media Award Function: Josh announced as Best Short Video Application; Creators bag 5 awards

On the 9th GCMA Award function, Josh App was announced as the Best Short Video Application, and 5 Josh video creators got the black lady for their remarkable work on the short video platform.

The Indian-made app, Josh, is at the forefront of the market for short video applications, showcasing its achievements through its impressive user base and metrics. Most individuals who engage with the platform, whether as content creators or audience members, express contentment and fulfillment with the app.

In the recent Gujarat Cine Media Award Function that happened on the 15th of July, 2023.On the 9th GCMA Award function, Josh App was announced as the Best Short Video Application, and 5 Josh video creators got the black lady for their remarkable work on the short video platform.

The GCMA (Gujarat Cine Media Awards) is an esteemed artist award function that celebrates excellence and innovation in the field of Art. It serves as a platform to recognize and honor the outstanding achievements of artists from various genres and regions around the Country.

The primary objective of the GCMA Awards is to acknowledge the remarkable contributions made by artists who have left an indelible mark on the industry through their exceptional talent, creativity, and dedication.

Josh Creators have constantly been climbing the ladder of success, be it from the opportunities Josh is provided to using the platform to express their Talents. Speaking of the winner Prakash Mandora, Mahavir Parmar Aka Tapu Parmar, Nandini Rajput, Kashish Patel, and Darshan Solanki won awards in Best Social Media Influencer Category!

1. Prakash Mandora (Josh Influencer / Comedy Content Creator)

Mr. Mandora Is a Renowned Gujarati Comedy Artist With More Than 80 Movies Till Date. With nearly 2M followers on Josh, Prakash started his journey with Josh 2 Years Back, Since Then Mr. Prakash is one of the most popular and Loved Creator From Gujarat.Creator Community. Prakash Love To Participate In Each And Every Activity From Josh. He says "It's become a routine to post videos on Josh as am constantly loved by my huge fan base on the app".

2. Mahavir Parmar Aka Tapu Parmar (Josh Influencer / Comedy Content Creator)

With nearly 13M followers, Tappu Parmar is garnering fans on Josh App. Not to forget the fact that he's been a hit on the platform with every video graced with millions of views. He says "Josh has been a resourceful platform to help me connect with my audience, with Josh live I constantly engage with my fans, and it's simply amazing"

3. Nandini Rajput (Josh Influencer / Gymnast)

This thirteen-year-old champion has taken the internet by storm with his amazing content. Born on 12th Jan 2010, Surat, Gujrat, Nandini has shown exemplary skills in gymnastics! To add, Nandini Rajput is one of the most popular And Trending Video Content Creator On the Josh App. Being interested in dancing from an early age, She took up classes and brushed up her skills in the trade. She soon started posting videos showcasing her show-stopping talents. Her content was loved and adored by the audience who were amazed and mesmerized by her content. Currently, this child star has over 8M followers on Josh. She has been creating such excellent content since the dawn of age and her content has grossed millions of views and likes on her social media handles.

4. Kashish Patel (Josh Influencer / Child Artist)

Little did the world know, this booming star will have a huge positive impact on society! Kashish Parmar sets positive vibes with her amazing video content! Kashish says "I use Josh App to inspire and motivate others." Through her videos and posts, she encourages her followers to pursue their dreams and never give up. Her positive attitude and determination serve as an inspiration to many young individuals who may be facing challenges in their own lives. Coming from a young and beautiful mind, she actively promotes kindness and compassion. She frequently engages in charitable activities, raising awareness and funds for various causes.

5. Darshan Solanki (Josh Influencer / Comedy Content Creator)

Darshan Solanki, a comedy social media influencer, brings a lot of positivity to the digital space with his unique style of humor. With over 2M fans on Josh App, Darshan embraces inclusivity and diversity in his Every Josh comedy Video. Being a Comedy creator comes with a lot of responsibility to entertain the audience while ensuring that his jokes are not offensive or derogatory, promoting a safe and inclusive environment for all viewers.

