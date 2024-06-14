Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Grrr REVIEW: Is Kunchacko Boban's comedy-drama worth watching with your family? Read this

    'Grrr' is a keenly anticipated Malayalam comedy-drama directed by Jay K. Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu play major roles. The movie was released in cinemas on June 14th.
     

    The highly anticipated Malayalam comedy-drama 'Grrr', directed by Jay K, stars Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It opened in cinemas on June 14. An inebriated guy approaches the lion cage at the zoo, causing a security guard to jump in and save him. Their unexpected encounter with Darshan, the Lion King, in his dominion changes their lives forever.

    The trailer features Rejimon Nadar, played by Kunchacko Boban, whose disappearance ignites speculation: was he murdered or deceived. It becomes amusing when it is discovered that he drunkenly jumped into a lion's den at Thiruvananthapuram Zoo. Suraj Venjaramoodu portrays Haridas, a zoo officer entrusted with rescuing Rejimon before the authorities arrive. Haridas becomes locked with Rejimon, which leads to comic escapades.

    The trailer also dives into Haridas' personal life and Rejimon's romantic adventures, providing comedy and depth. It suggests a media circus surrounding the tragedy, satirising spectacular news. While the film addresses important issues such as caste inequality and honour murders, the directors have yet to reveal its entire extent.

    Grrr Cast and Crew 
    In addition to Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, the film features a talented ensemble cast that includes Rajesh Madhavan, Shruti Ramachandran, Anagha Maruthora, Alencier Ley Lopez, and others.

    Jay R. Krishnan directed Grrr, while Shaji Nadesan and Arya produced the film. Dawn Vincent wrote the music for the film. Jayesh Nair handled the cinematography, and Vivek Harshan edited the film. The debut of "Grrr" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) reviews as viewers discuss this comedy-drama film.
     

