Grammy Awards 2025: Indian-American Chandrika Tandon wins Best New Age Album for 'Triveni'

Indian-American Chandrika Tandon won a Grammy for Best New Age Album with Triveni at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Her win highlights her achievements in music and business.
 

Published: Feb 3, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

Indian-American vocalist and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon won a Grammy for her album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. The prestigious ceremony took place on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Chandrika Tandon, who grew up in Chennai, received the Grammy alongside her collaborators, South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto. Tandon is not just a musician but also a global business leader, and she is the older sister of Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo. Tandon’s win highlights her remarkable achievements in both music and business.

In a backstage interview with the Recording Academy, Tandon shared her excitement and gratitude after the big win, saying, "It feels amazing." Her album Triveni has resonated with music lovers worldwide, and the Grammy recognition is a testament to her hard work and talent.

The category for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album featured stiff competition. Other nominees included Break of Dawn by Ricky Kej, Opus by Ryuichi Sakamoto, Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn by Anoushka Shankar, and Warriors of Light by Radhika Vekaria. Each nominee brought something unique to the table, making it an honor for Tandon to take home the award in such a talented group.

This Grammy win is another milestone in Chandrika Tandon’s impressive journey, and it shines a light on her dedication to her craft. It also serves as an inspiration to others who are passionate about blending music with their broader life experiences.

