Veteran actor Govinda was hospitalized in Mumbai after an intense workout led to fatigue. Now discharged, he said he felt he was going to faint and took precautions to prevent his condition from worsening, sharing plans for his next film 'Duniyadari'.

Govinda Shares Health Update

It was a tough day for the fans of veteran actor Govinda as the news of his hospitalisation broke out on Wednesday morning. After getting discharged, he spoke about his health and shared that it was all due to an intense workout. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Aesa socha nahi aur zyada exercise kar liya aur hard work aur fatigue ye juda hua hai mujhe lagta hai zyada exercise karne ki vajah se fatigue ho gaya aur aesa laga ki behosh ho jaunga to usse pehle maine socha hospitalise ho jau (I exercised a lot. I felt like I was going to faint. Before that, I thought I should get hospitalised.)"

The actor added that he took necessary precautions to prevent his condition from worsening. "Aur jo jo precaution hum le paaye aur badhe nahi takleef to pahuch gaya vahan (I took all the precautions. I reached there (hospital) before the pain gets worse.)"

Career and Upcoming Projects

Govinda, known for his comic timing, vibrant dance style and memorable performances in hit films such as 'Coolie No. 1', 'Hero No. 1', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Raja Babu', 'Dulhe Raja', and 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', among others, remains one of Bollywood's most loved entertainers. The actor is currently gearing up for his next project, 'Duniyadari'. While talking about it, he shared, "Abhi film jo shuru kar raha hu 'Duniyadari' mai cha raha hu ki I want my fans to see me in the best form of Govinda, whatever they have seen me before."

Details of Hospitalisation

Actor Govinda has been discharged from CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Juhu after being admitted earlier on Wednesday. After the discharge, the actor talked to the media and shared an update on his health. The actor said that he suffered "fatigue" due to hard work. While talking to the media, he said, "I did a lot of hard work. I suffered fatigue. I used to do Yog Pranayama, but to build personality, I did heavy exercise. I feel it is good to do yoga pranayama. I have taken the medicines."

Earlier in the morning, Govinda was rushed to the Criticare Asia Multispeciality Hospital. As shared by his manager, Shashi Sinha, Govinda has been in a conscious state and is currently under observation."The doctors are expected to review his condition in the afternoon, after which further decisions will be taken. Govinda's medical tests are still ongoing," he added.

The development follows the actor's recent visit to Dharmendra, who was hospitalised at the Breach Candy Hospital. Govinda was among the many Bollywood celebrities who arrived to check on the veteran superstar after his health worsened on Monday.

Previous Incidents

This is the second time that the 'Partner' actor has been hospitalised in recent months. In October last year, Govinda was rushed to the CritiCare Hospital after he sustained a bullet injury on the leg from his revolver. The incident took place during the wee hours when Govinda's licensed revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

Earlier this year, actor Govinda revealed that he is all set to return to the screen with a new concept-based show titled 'Lane Den-It's All About Business'.