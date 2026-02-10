Veteran actor Govinda spoke about backing his son Yashvardhan Ahuja's film career, expressing confidence that his son will be a better actor than him and is being mentored by Sajid Nadiadwala. He also addressed personal allegations by his wife.

Govinda on son Yashvardhan's film career

Veteran actor Govinda spoke about backing his son Yashvardhan Ahuja's career in films, expressing confidence in his acting abilities and highlighting his strong technical understanding of the craft. Expressing his belief in his son's potential, Govinda told ANI, "Yash mujhse behtar actor banega. Wo technically mujhse zyada strong hai..he is huge" (Yash will become a better actor than me. He is technically stronger than me).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking about supporting his son Yashvardhan's journey in films, the ace star added,"Mere kehne par Sajid Nadiadwala ne usko cabin diya so that he can learn different aspects of filmmaking..."

Addresses personal allegations and wife's claims

Responding to questions over his wife, Sunita Ahuja's claims, he said, "... I left politics for my family as I did not want political life hamper my family life and have an adverse effect on my children..."

Govinda added that he prefers not to dwell on personal allegations, stating, "I do not want to discuss this topic further. Even answering it feels disrespectful."

The 'Dulhe Raja' actor also spoke on his wife's film debut saying, "To acha hai..ghar par rahengi zyada interviews dengi..."

Earlier, he responded to recent claims by his wife, Sunita, firmly dismissing allegations of an extramarital affair and spoke about his dedication to his work and professional conduct in the film industry. Govinda said, "I have worked with four superstars, Miss Universe heroine. I have never looked at them. Ek meri heroine aesa nahi keh sakti ki maine tangh kiya ho ya kisi ke liya apshabd keh diya ho.. Meri jo films chali hai for that I am thankful to my directors, songs and heroines in the films...I never misbehave with any heroines. Now she is taking the name....I don't like such words. Isiliye mai shama maangta hu meri jo newcomers hai unse taki mai cha raha hu sabke saath kaam karu..kahi dar na jaaye ki iske saath kaise kaam karna hai iske production mein kaam hi nahi karenge (I apologize. My newcomers, I want to work with them. I don't want to be afraid)."

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with 'Second Hand Husband', Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon. (ANI)