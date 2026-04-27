Makers unveiled new posters for the Manoj Bajpayee and Adah Sharma-starrer 'Governor: The Silent Saviour'. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

The makers of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' have unveiled new posters from the film, giving fans a fresh look at the actor's character. On Monday, the makers took to Instagram to share the posters featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Adah Sharma along with a caption that read, "This was a war. There were no armies. Just one man... who refused to let a nation fall. GOVERNOR - The Silent Saviour in cinemas on 12th June, 2026." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicturesofficial)

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High-Stakes Plot Teased

Earlier, the title of the film, backed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, was revealed on Manoj Bajpayee's birthday, along with the first poster. The makers, earlier this month, unveiled the posters featuring Bajpayee. One poster showed the actor from the back, walking through a corridor while carrying a suitcase. It carried the tagline, "If I fail... India fails," hinting at a high-stakes story.

About the Film's Crew

The film is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and backed by Sunshine Pictures. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah. The screenplay has been written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The music for the film has been composed by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar.

Release Date and Bajpayee's Recent Work

'Governor: The Silent Saviour' is set to release on June 12 later this year. Meanwhile, Bajpayee was last seen in 'The Family Man Season 3'. Directed by Raj and DK, the show follows Srikant Tiwari, who finds himself in a difficult situation as he becomes the nation's "most wanted man."