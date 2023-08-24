Good news for Salman Khan's fans in Bangladesh: 'Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to release on THIS date

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' debuted on Eid, April 21st, captivating audiences and crossing 100 crores at the box office. Distributed by Zee Studios, it's now releasing in Bangladesh, thrilling fans. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

The action-packed entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' featuring Salman Khan in the lead role, made its debut on Eid, April 21st this year. The film not only captivated fans and audiences upon its initial release but also achieved remarkable success at the box office, crossing the 100 crore mark. As the movie, distributed by Zee Studios, made its impact in India, it's now a moment of celebration for Salman Khan's admirers in Bangladesh. The film is scheduled for release in Bangladesh on August 25, 2023, promising to bring the same level of excitement to the Bangladeshi audience.

Second Indian film too make its way into the Bangladeshi cinema landscape since

Marking a significant milestone, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' becomes the inaugural Zee Studios production to hit screens in Bangladesh. Interestingly, it's the second Indian film, following 'Pathaan,' to make its way into the Bangladeshi cinema landscape since 1971. Renowned for their mass appeal, Salman Khan's movies consistently resonate with audiences, and his recent offering, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' is poised to enthrall Bangladeshi viewers. Backed by Zee Studios, the film's resounding triumph in India paves the way for high expectations regarding its performance in the Bangladesh market.

Helmed under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is a creation of director Farhad Samji. The global distribution of the movie was orchestrated by Zee Studios, featuring a star-studded cast including Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film seamlessly encapsulates the quintessential elements characteristic of a Salman Khan production – a blend of action, familial emotions, and romantic interludes. Hitting the screens during Eid 2023, the film enjoyed a widespread global release courtesy of Zee Studios.

