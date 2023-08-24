Chandrayaan 3: Ranveer Singh faces backlash for ignoring paparazzi, not commenting on succesful landing

On August 23, India made history when the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed safely and gently on the lunar South Pole. Most Bollywood stars expressed their gratitude to ISRO and its scientists for their work and for making Indians proud.

However, Ranveer Singh, who was seen at a Bandra dubbing studio, has come under fire for refusing to answer inquiries on India's significant development, and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. When Ranveer was questioned by paparazzi about Chandrayaan-3 and did not respond, everything came together. The actor's video is currently becoming viral on social media, and because of the netizens' displeasure with his lack of understanding of the question, they descended upon the comment area to bash him. According to one of them, "aise hi bewakuf actors ko India me hype milti hai."

One fan commented, “Shameful! And we consider them heroes. Real Hero is our scientist.” Another person said, “Lol go to scientists brother, you have come to the wrong place.” The fourth one said, “Scientists are real heroes, not these attitude heroes who do not have value and courtesy.” The fifth one said, “Itni bdi bat ka bhi koi reaction nhi diya... Ye koi norm bat thodi hai... Aur kro baba baba..” More commnts came in such as: Shameless no reaction to such a big achievement.” “Baba ko is se matlab nahi hai, unko tho unki movie success hona..usise unko matlab hai.” “Isko kyon Khushi hogi isko thodi Na Jana hai Chand per.”

India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3 has successfully made a soft landing close to the moon's South Pole, marking up what is recognised as a historic achievement and marking up humanity's endeavours to explore the cosmos. Additionally, this has cheered up a billion people and elevated India to the top echelon of space nations. With Chandrayaan-1 launched in 2009 and Chandrayaan-2 launched on July 22, 2019, Chandrayaan-3 was the third moon mission launched by India. It was the first time any nation had ever accomplished this accomplishment when the Vikram Lander of

