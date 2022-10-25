Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for all Mohanlal's fans; actor announces film with Lijo Jose Pellissery; says 'super delighted'

    The Malayalam superstar announced the news on Twitter and expressed his joy at working with Lijo, whose medium-budget extravaganza Jallikattu was selected as India's official submission for the 93rd Academy Awards.
     

    One of the busiest South actors in the South, Mohanlal has back-to-back movies scheduled. The actor, who now has four films in development, has revealed his upcoming collaboration with Lijo Jose Pellissery. The actor expressed his enthusiasm to work with Lijo on Twitter and shared a couple photos with the director.

    Mohanlal took to his social media pages and shared the news with fans of his next as he wrote, "I'm delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema - Lijo Jose Pellissery. The project will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films." 

    The popular movie Jallikattu, which served as India's official submission for the 93rd Academy Awards, is credited to Lijo Jose Pellissery.

    Take a look at Mohanlal's post here:

    Mohanlal was last spotted in the past week's theatrical premiere of the movie Monster. He plays the secretive character Lucky Singh in the thriller. Audience reactions to Monster were conflicted.

    The Ram, a future Jeethu Joseph production, the schedule was just completed by Mohanlal in London. In a short while, he will work with the filmmaker once more on Drishyam, the third entry in the well-known franchise. 

    The celebrity also works on a sports drama with Jallikattu director Lijo Jose Pellissery. The seasoned actor is anticipated to play a wrestler in the film. In 2023, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran will collaborate again on L2: Empuraan, the follow-up to their 2019 film Lucifer.

    It's interesting to note that the 62-year-old full actor from Mollywood will make his directorial debut with the upcoming 3D fantasy movie Barroz. On the other hand, Lijo has already wrapped up filming a movie with actor Mammootty. The Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam film is now in post-production and is anticipated to be released shortly.
     

