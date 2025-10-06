After finishing their necessary military duty, the seven members of BTS—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—are back again, ready to take over the world stage once more.

BTS's 2026 Comeback Plans

Following their dramatic reunion in June, the quartet allegedly headed to Los Angeles to start production on their second studio album. According to sources, the comeback effort, which includes collaboration with prominent worldwide producers and composers, is scheduled for release in March 2026.

Adding to the excitement, speculations from Korean media source Naver predict that BTS will follow their album release with a global tour from May to December 2026. According to Hyundai Motor Securities expert Kim Hyun Young, the eight-month tour might feature around 65 events globally, attracting almost 4 million spectators in total. Each event is projected to draw more than 60,000 people, making this one of the group's most ambitious tours yet.

Analysts believe that this trip will significantly increase HYBE's income, potentially pushing the company's earnings beyond 100 billion KRW by mid-2026. According to reports, the initial leg of the tour would centre on North America, with Asia and Europe following later in the year.

Will BTS eventually make it to India?

Here's what every Indian ARMY wants to know: Is India on the 2026 global tour list? While no official timeline has been announced, there are significant indications that it may eventually happen. BTS' agency, HYBE Corporation, will open its Indian affiliate, HYBE INDIA, in Mumbai in September 2025, to expand K-pop's local presence.

Interestingly, BTS had scheduled a show in Mumbai as part of their scrapped 2020 global tour before the epidemic struck. Given India's ever-increasing BTS audience and HYBE's local development, a Mumbai performance in 2026 is more feasible than ever; however, fans must wait for confirmation.