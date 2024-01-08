Golden Globe Awards: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' wins best picture; Cillian Murphy wins best actor; Read

Oppenheimer has been phenomenal since it's release. At the 81st Golden Globe Awards Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy won the award for the Best Supporting male actor and Best male actor. Christopher Nolan wins the Best director award for motion picture

Christopher Nolan clinched his inaugural Golden Globe in the Best Director category for his latest film, Oppenheimer, the biography of of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the mastermind behind the atomic bomb. This triumph marked Nolan's sixth nomination, affirming his artistic prowess and enduring impact on Hollywood.

'Oppenheimer' also won the Best Picture (Drama). Rober Downey Jr. won the Best Supporting Male actor award for his adept portrayal of Lewis Strauss along with Cillian Murphy who wins the Best Male actor(drama) in the motion pictures category.

Expressing his gratitude, Nolan reminisced about a previous stage moment when he accepted an award on behalf of Heath Ledger. He acknowledged the complexity of that experience and highlighted the unwavering support he received from Robert Downey Jr., who once again offered a look of love and encouragement during Nolan's acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

Nolan, reflecting on his role as a director, acknowledged that the accolade is a collective achievement, representing the collaborative efforts of a dedicated team. He specifically thanked key contributors such as Robert, Cillian Murphy, his longtime partner, and collaborators Matt, Florence, and Emily, along with the outstanding crew whose efforts shaped Oppenheimer.

The film itself secured an impressive eight nominations across various categories, including Best Screenplay and Best Motion Picture — Drama. This extensive recognition positions Oppenheimer as a formidable contender for the upcoming Oscars, heightening anticipation among cinema enthusiasts.

While Nolan has received five Oscar nominations in the past, this Golden Globe triumph solidifies his standing among notable directors, where he competes with luminaries like Martin Scorsese and Greta Gerwig. The 81st Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jo Koy at The Beverly Hilton, is a pivotal event in honoring outstanding contributions to the film industry.