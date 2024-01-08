Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Golden Globe Awards: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' wins best picture; Cillian Murphy wins best actor; Read

    Oppenheimer has been phenomenal since it's release. At the 81st Golden Globe Awards Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy won the award for the Best Supporting male actor and Best male actor. Christopher Nolan wins the Best director award for motion picture

    Golden Globe Awards: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' wins big; Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. bag awards ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

    Christopher Nolan clinched his inaugural Golden Globe in the Best Director category for his latest film, Oppenheimer, the biography of of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the mastermind behind the atomic bomb. This triumph marked Nolan's sixth nomination, affirming his artistic prowess and enduring impact on Hollywood.

    'Oppenheimer' also won the Best Picture (Drama). Rober Downey Jr. won the Best Supporting Male actor award for his adept portrayal of Lewis Strauss along with Cillian Murphy who wins the Best Male actor(drama) in the motion pictures category.

    Expressing his gratitude, Nolan reminisced about a previous stage moment when he accepted an award on behalf of Heath Ledger. He acknowledged the complexity of that experience and highlighted the unwavering support he received from Robert Downey Jr., who once again offered a look of love and encouragement during Nolan's acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

    Nolan, reflecting on his role as a director, acknowledged that the accolade is a collective achievement, representing the collaborative efforts of a dedicated team. He specifically thanked key contributors such as Robert, Cillian Murphy, his longtime partner, and collaborators Matt, Florence, and Emily, along with the outstanding crew whose efforts shaped Oppenheimer.

     

    The film itself secured an impressive eight nominations across various categories, including Best Screenplay and Best Motion Picture — Drama. This extensive recognition positions Oppenheimer as a formidable contender for the upcoming Oscars, heightening anticipation among cinema enthusiasts.

    While Nolan has received five Oscar nominations in the past, this Golden Globe triumph solidifies his standing among notable directors, where he competes with luminaries like Martin Scorsese and Greta Gerwig. The 81st Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jo Koy at The Beverly Hilton, is a pivotal event in honoring outstanding contributions to the film industry.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 9:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui calls Abhishek Kumar 'thankless'; Here's what happened ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui calls Abhishek Kumar 'thankless'; Here's what happened

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'I am not accepting your sorry', Samarth Jurel retorts to Isha Malviya; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'I am not accepting your sorry', Samarth Jurel retorts to Isha Malviya; Read more

    Golden Globes 2024 Winners List: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer- Barbie- Cillian Murphy- Margot Robbie ATG

    Golden Globes 2024 Winners List: 'Oppenheimer' wins best picture; Cillian Murphy wins best actor

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: From hosts to venue to nominations and more RBA

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: From hosts to venue to nominations and more

    Golden Globe Awards 2024 LIVE: Where and when to watch in India? RBA

    Golden Globe Awards 2024 LIVE: Where and when to watch in India?

    Recent Stories

    cricket Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan amid political triumph (WATCH) osf

    Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan amid political triumph (WATCH)

    New govt should not revoke investigations ordered by previous administrations: Karnataka HC vkp

    New govt should not revoke investigations ordered by previous administrations: Karnataka HC

    Revealed How PM Modi and India spooked Pakistan with 9 missiles on 'Qatal Ki Raat'

    Revealed: How PM Modi and India spooked Pakistan with 9 missiles on 'Qatal Ki Raat'

    Football FA Cup 2024: Late drama as Liverpool stun Arsenal in a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium osf

    FA Cup 2024: Late drama as Liverpool stun Arsenal in a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium

    Why do Maharashtrians celebrate Makar Sankranti by eating Tilgul? rkn

    Why do Maharashtrians celebrate Makar Sankranti by eating Tilgul?

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon