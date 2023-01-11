Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Golden Globe 2023 LIVE streaming: Where to watch in India; check out the complete nominations list

    Jerrod Carmichael, a comedian and actor, will host the Golden Globes in 2023. All of the important information about the awards event can be found here.
     

    Golden Globe 2023 LIVE streaming: Where to watch in India; check out the complete nominations list RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 6:00 AM IST

    The 80th Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast LIVE in India today, January 11, at 6:30 a.m. IST. The event's red carpet coverage will begin at 5:30 a.m., with the pan-India hit 'RRR' competing in the best film - non-English and best original song - motion picture (for Telugu song "Naatu Naatu") categories. On December 12, 2022, the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards were revealed. The show will be officially broadcast live on NBC and Peacock TV channels in the US. In India, users can stream it live on Lionsgate Play.

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) presents the awards to recognise the finest in cinema and television in the United States. M M Keeravani, composer of RRR, Julia Garner (Ozark), Adam Scott (Severance), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Austin Butler (Elvis), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Zendaya (Euphoria), and Emma D'Arcy are among the 41 first-time nominees ("House of the Dragon").

    Also Read: RRR star Jr NTR gets trolled for his fake American accent; fans say what is he trying to prove?

    A comedian and actor, Jerrod Carmichael will host the event, featuring presenters such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, and Tracy Morgan. All of the information about the awards event can be found here-

    Golden Globe 2023: Nominations List
    Best Picture: Drama

    Avatar: The Way of Water
    Elvis
    The Fabelmans
    Tár
    Top Gun: Maverick

    Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama

    Austin Butler – Elvis
    Brendan Fraser – The Whale
    Hugh Jackman – The Son
    Bill Nighy – Living
    Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

    Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama

    Cate Blanchett – Tár
    Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
    Viola Davis – The Woman King
    Ana de Armas – Blonde
    Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

    Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

    Babylon
    The Banshees of Inisherin
    Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    Triangle of Sadness

    Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

    Diego Calva – Babylon
    Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    Adam Driver – White Noise
    Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

    Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

    Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
    Margot Robbie – Babylon
    Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
    Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
    Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

    Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Brad Pitt – Babylon
    Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

    Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

    Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
    Carey Mulligan – She Said

    Best Director – Motion Picture

    James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
    Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
    Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

    Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

    Todd Field – Tár
    Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Sarah Polley – Women Talking
    Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

    Best Picture – Non-English Language

    All Quiet on the Western Front
    Argentina, 1985
    Close
    Decision to Leave
    RRR

    Best Picture – Animated

    Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
    Inu-Oh
    Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
    Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
    Turning Red

    Best Score – Motion Picture

    Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
    Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
    Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
    John Williams – The Fabelmans

    Best Song – Motion Picture

    “Carolina” – Where The Crawdads Sing
    “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
    “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
    “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    “Naatu Naatu” – RRR

    Best Drama Series

    Better Call Saul
    The Crown
    House of the Dragon
    Ozark
    Severance

    Best Television Actor – Drama Series

    Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
    Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
    Diego Luna – Andor
    Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
    Adam Scott – Severance

    Best Television Actress – Drama Series

    Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
    Laura Linney – Ozark
    Imelda Staunton – The Crown
    Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
    Zendaya – Euphoria

    Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

    John Lithgow – The Old Man
    Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
    John Turturro – Severance
    Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
    Henry Winkler – Barry

    Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

    Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
    Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
    Julia Garner – Ozark
    Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
    Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

    Best Musical/Comedy Series

    Abbott Elementary
    The Bear
    Hacks
    Only Murders in the Building
    Wednesday

    Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

    Donald Glover – Atlanta
    Bill Hader – Barry
    Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
    Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
    Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

    Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

    Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
    Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
    Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
    Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
    Jean Smart – Hacks

    Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

    Black Bird
    Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
    The Dropout
    Pam & Tommy
    The White Lotus

    Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

    Taron Egerton – Black Bird
    Colin Firth – The Staircase
    Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
    Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
    Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

    Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

    Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
    Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
    Lily James – Pam & Tommy
    Julia Roberts – Gaslit
    Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

    Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

    F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
    Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
    Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
    Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
    Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

    Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

    Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
    Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
    Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
    Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
    Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2023, 6:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prabhas alaar magic continues to grab headlines as the film trends on social media RBA

    Prabhas' Salaar magic continues to grab headlines as #सालनहीं_Salaarहै trends on social media

    Varisu Know Thalapathy Vijay's remuneration for his 66th film; actor arises as highest-paid Indian superstar RBA

    Varisu: Know Thalapathy Vijay's remuneration for his 66th film; actor arises as highest-paid Indian superstar

    Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania trailer OUT - Fans laud 'most solid storyline in MCU' vma

    Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania trailer OUT - Fans laud 'most solid storyline in MCU'

    Moon Rise Song Out Now: Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill feature in a touching love story in this romantic track vma

    Moon Rise Song Out Now: Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill feature in a touching love story in this romantic track

    RRR star Jr NTR gets trolled for his fake American accent; fans say what is he trying to prove? (WATCH) RBA

    RRR star Jr NTR's interview with American media goes VIRAL (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for January 11 2023 Aquarius Taurus Leo Libra Virgo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 11, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Leo; good day for Aquarius

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli rules with 45th one-day hundred as India win by 67 runs at Guwahati snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli rules with 45th one-day hundred as India win by 67 runs at Guwahati

    Delhi sees third worst cold spell from January 3 to 9 in 23 years: IMD AJR

    Delhi sees third worst cold spell from January 3 to 9 in 23 years: IMD

    football Guarding Emiliano Martinez's World Cup accolades Argentina goalie shows off security dog in action snt

    Guarding Emiliano Martinez's World Cup accolades? Argentina goalie shows off security dog in action

    Ajith Kumar's Thunivu VS Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu: Who will WIN? Read this RBA

    Ajith Kumar's Thunivu VS Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu: Who will WIN? Read this

    Recent Videos

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon