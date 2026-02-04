Goa CM Pramod Sawant inaugurated the Goa Book Festival 2026 in Panaji. Organised by the National Book Trust with the theme 'Ocean of Stories', the festival runs from Feb 4-8. The CM urged locals and tourists to visit and celebrate literature.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the 2026 edition of the Goa Book Festival in Panaji on Wednesday. Organised by the National Book Trust, the Goa Book Festival 2026 is being held at the Bhausaheb Bandodkar Ground, with this year's theme focusing on the 'Ocean of Stories'.

Speaking to ANI, CM Pramod Sawant congratulated the organisers on behalf of the state government, further urging locals as well as tourists to visit the festival. "I congratulate the organisers on behalf of the Goa government for organising this Goa Book Festival. This festival will run for 4 days starting today. The festival will feature different books in different languages. I would urge every Goan and those who have come here to visit to come here, buy books and read them....this will be the success of this festival," the CM said.

CM Promotes Festival on Social Media

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sawant shared pictures from the festival inauguration. He also took a tour of the venue, checking the arrangements and the books exhibited for visitors. https://x.com/DrPramodPSawant/status/2019066187225977204

"Goa to Read with Enthusiasm! Pleased to inaugurate the Goa Book Festival, organised by the National Book Trust, in Panaji in presence of distinguished dignitaries. With its theme "Ocean of Stories", the festival celebrates Goa's rich literary heritage in Konkani, Marathi and English, and its long tradition of writers, storytellers and artists. From books and ideas to history, art and imagination, this festival truly reflects the Goan spirit. Let us continue to nurture the habit of reading and pass on the joy of books to future generations," he wrote in the caption.

Festival Details and Schedule

The Goa Book Festival 2026 will run from February 4 to 8, 2026, starting from 11 am to 8 pm. Visitors will be offered a rich indulgence into the celebration of books, ideas, culture, and creativity, enhanced by literary interactive sessions, cultural performances, and more.