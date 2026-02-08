FWICE President BN Tiwari has condemned the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' for its title, demanding a ban on the creators and OTT platforms for hurting community sentiments. Protests have erupted, and an FIR has been filed against the filmmakers.

FWICE President Condemns Film Title, Demands Ban

The President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, BN Tiwari, condemned the use of 'Pandat' in the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat's title, saying that the movies are made for entertainment purposes rather than mocking people for their community or religion. In an interview with ANI, FWICE President accuses producers, directors, and OTT platforms of hurting public sentiments and demands strict action, including bans. "I have a serious objection to the use of the word Pandat in this title. No matter whose surname it is, we make films for the entertainment of the people. I strongly oppose producers and directors who insult any community. Such people have no right to make films. Those who play with the sentiments of people, whether they are producers, Netflix, or any other platform that streams such films, should be banned, and action should be taken against them," said BN Tiwari.

Warning of Non-Cooperation

The FWICE President also said that in the social media-driven era, public sentiment can no longer be ignored. He warned of non-cooperation and opposition to the creators, who, in their view, mock or insult any caste or community in their content. "Times have changed. Earlier, when such films were released, there was no social media, and even if viewers were hurt, their voices were not widely heard. That will not work anymore. We won't tolerate it now. Whoever, producer or director may be, we will completely refuse to cooperate with them," added FWICE President.

Nationwide Protests Erupt

Meanwhile, the protests erupted across India on Friday against the Netflix film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', with demonstrators burning effigies of the producer, director and actors at Subhash Chowk in Prayagraj. Protesters also demanded a ban on the OTT platform. The protesters alleged that the film was made with the intention of targeting Hindus and Brahmins, which will not be tolerated at any cost. The protesters made it clear that if the film's name and content are not changed within three days, protests will be held in Prayagraj and across the country.

FIR Lodged Against Filmmakers

Earlier on Friday, an FIR was lodged at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against Neeraj Pandey and his production team. According to police officials, the action followed complaints alleging that the title and content of 'Ghooskhor Pandat' hurt religious and caste sentiments and could disturb public harmony.

The 'Ghooskhor Pandat' is directed by Neeraj Pandey and stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. (ANI)