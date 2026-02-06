Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has withdrawn all promotional material for 'Ghooskhor Pandat' after social backlash and an FIR. He stated the title refers to a fictional character's name and is not meant to represent or offend any community.

Filmmaker's Statement and Clarification

Amid mounting legal and social scrutiny over his upcoming web series 'Ghooskhor Pandat,' filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has issued an official statement clarifying the intent behind the project and announcing the withdrawal of all promotional material for the time being. In his statement posted on his Instagram handle, Pandey said the film is a fictional cop drama and stressed that the term "Pandat" is used purely as a colloquial name for a fictional character.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The story focuses on an individual's actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community," the director said, adding that he approaches his work with a "deep sense of responsibility" to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful.

Acknowledging that the title has caused hurt to some viewers, Pandey said the team has decided to take down all promotional materials. "We genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses," he wrote. He also reiterated that the film was created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Pandey (@neerajpofficial)

Legal Action and Public Backlash

The statement comes against the backdrop of ongoing controversies. As of February 6, an FIR was registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against Pandey and his team. According to police officials, the action followed complaints alleging that the title and content of 'Ghooskhor Pandat' hurt religious and caste sentiments and could disturb public harmony.

FIR in Lucknow

The FIR was registered after the Station House Officer of Kotwali Hazratganj, Inspector Vikram Singh, took cognisance of the complaints. Police said there has been widespread anger and resentment among members of the Brahmin community and various social organisations, with some groups warning of aggressive protests. Authorities cited concerns related to law and order and said a policy of zero tolerance would be followed against any attempt to hurt community sentiments or disturb public peace. Further legal proceedings and investigation are currently underway.

Delhi High Court Petition

Parallel legal action is also unfolding in Delhi. A writ petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of the upcoming Netflix film titled 'Ghooskhor Pandat.' Filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through Advocate Vineet Jindal, the petition alleges that the title and proposed content are defamatory and communally offensive. The plea argues that associating the term "Pandat" with corruption undermines the dignity of the Brahmin community and violates fundamental rights, while acknowledging that freedom of speech is subject to reasonable restrictions. (ANI)