    Get Set Baby: Unni Mukundan starrer official first look poster out

    Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is set to play the role of IVF specialist doctor in his upcoming movie 'Get Set Baby' . The movie will be directed by Vinay Govind and produced by Sajeev Soman, Sunil Jain, Prakshali Jain, and Sam George under the banner of Skanda Cinemas and Kingsmen LLP. 

    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is ready to play the role of an IVF specialist doctor in his upcoming movie 'Get Set Baby'. The makers of the movie have announced the first-look poster on social media. The movie will be directed by Vinay Govind.

     

    Malayalee's favorite actor, who won the National Award for his family films like Meppadiyan, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, and Malikappuram, is playing a completely different role in this film. Nikhila Vimal is playing the female lead in this movie. The shooting of the film will begin early next year.

    The makers informed that the film depicts the problems faced by an IVF specialist doctor and the ways he finds to solve them in an interesting manner. This family entertainer movie laces many emotional moments for the family audiences.

    The film is produced by Sajeev Soman, Sunil Jain, Prakshali Jain, and Sam George under the banner of Skanda Cinemas and Kingsmen LLP. YV Rajesh and Anoop Ravindran have been entrusted with the task of penning this drama-comedy that promises to tug at the heartstrings as it explores the intricacies of modern relationships. The film will delve into the emotional nuances of these connections in the contemporary world. Editing by Mahesh Narayanan, while Alex J. Pulickal is the cinematographer. Sam CS will be composing the songs for this upcoming production. Sunil K George is the production designer. Costume design by Sameera Saneesh and promotion consultant by Vipin Kumar. 

    The Meppadiyan actor will also be seen in Jai Ganesh, and the film will go on floors on November 10. The movie marks director Ranjith Sankar's first collaboration with Unni Mukundan. Details regarding the cast and crew of the film are not available. The details will be available once the film goes on floors.

