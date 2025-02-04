Georgina Rodriguez NET WORTH: Know about Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend's income, wealth, luxury lifestyle

Raised in Jaca, a quaint city in northern Spain, Georgina is the daughter of Ana María Hernández and Jorge Rodríguez. Her early aspirations leaned towards ballet, leading her to enroll in classical dance lessons. To support herself, she worked as a waitress in her hometown during her teenage years. Seeking broader horizons, Georgina moved to San Sebastián, where she secured a position at the luxury store Massimo Dutti. Her journey then took her to Madrid, where she worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci store. It was here that a chance encounter would change the trajectory of her life.

In 2016, while working at Gucci, Georgina met Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Their relationship blossomed, and the couple has been together since, sharing moments both personal and public. Together, they have two children and also care for Ronaldo's three other children from previous relationships.



Georgina's association with Ronaldo brought her into the global spotlight, but she leveraged this attention to build her own brand. She has graced the covers of esteemed magazines such as Harper's Bazaar Spain and Diva E Donna. Her influence extends to social media, where she boasts over 60 million Instagram followers, making her one of the platform's most-followed personalities. In 2022, she starred in the Netflix documentary series "I Am Georgina," which delves into her personal and professional life, offering viewers a glimpse into her world.



Beyond modeling and media appearances, Georgina has ventured into various business endeavors. She co-owns a hair transplant clinic, Grupo Insparya, with Ronaldo, which reportedly generates significant annual revenue. Her collaborations with luxury brands and her Netflix series have further bolstered her financial standing. As of recent estimates, Georgina's net worth is around $10 million. This wealth is a testament to her hard work and strategic initiatives, independent of her partner's substantial fortune.

Georgina and Ronaldo’s life is filled with extravagant luxuries. They own a sprawling estate in Madrid, a high-end residence in Riyadh, and an ultra-modern penthouse in Lisbon. Their real estate portfolio also includes a $7 million mansion on the Spanish island of Mallorca and a penthouse in Turin.

The couple enjoys exotic vacations, traveling via private jets and staying in the most exclusive resorts from the French Riviera to Dubai. They also own a custom-built 88-foot Azimut Grande yacht worth over $7 million.

Their impressive car collection features Rolls-Royces, Bugattis, Ferraris, and a rare $2.5 million Bugatti Centodieci. Georgina, too, owns luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, gifted by Ronaldo, and a Rolls-Royce Dawn.



In her journey, Georgina has faced challenges, including legal disputes. She was recently involved in a lawsuit against two TV networks that labeled her a "gold digger." Unfazed by such accusations, Georgina continues to focus on her career and family, maintaining her stance as a resilient and independent figure.



Despite the challenges that come with public scrutiny, Georgina remains grounded. She often shares glimpses of her life, from family moments to fashion endeavors, with her followers. Her story resonates with many as a narrative of perseverance, adaptability, and the pursuit of one's dreams.

