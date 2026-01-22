Genelia Deshmukh shared her new look with a coloured fringe hairstyle from the sets of her upcoming film 'Gunmaaster G9'. The action-packed movie also stars Emraan Hashmi and Aparshakti Khurana and is directed by Aditya Datt.

Actor Genelia Deshmukh is currently busy shooting for 'Gunmaaster G9', which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Aparshakti Khurana. On Thursday, Genelia took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets, giving a glimpse of her character's look. She flaunted her side profile with a coloured fringe hairstyle, looking quite cool and stylish. "New beginning. #GunmaasterG9," she captioned the post.

Glimpse into the Action-Packed Teaser

The action-packed film titled 'Gunmaaster G9' is expected to be released this year. Last year in July, the makers dropped a gripping announcement teaser which caught fans' attention in no time.

Emraan Hashmi as the 'Baroodwala'

In a video shared on Instagram, a mysterious hand was seen pulling a gun from a bucket of milk, while Emraan's voice was heard in a dramatic tone: "Mujhe mach mach kiya, chalega. Galti se family ko touch kiya toh yaad rakhna, dhandhe se doodh waala hun, banda baroodwala hun." (You messed with me--fine. But if you mess with my family by mistake, remember this: I may be in the milk business, but I'm a man who deals with gunpowder).

Genelia Deshmukh's Fierce Avatar

The second slide in the post featured a video of a woman's hand pulling out a knife. Genelia's voice was heard in the background, saying in Hindi, "I'm the daughter-in-law of the house. But it doesn't mean I'm only gentle and soft. If there are vegetables at home, I'll chop them. However, if goons and thugs show up, I won't just be chopping vegetables."

Aparshakti Khurana's Wild Introduction

In the third slide of the post, Aparshakti was heard adding his own wild flavour, introducing his role with, "Lohe Ki Kathi, Desu Rathi. Haath mein hain bomb. Gurgaon main log humse 70 kilometre door rehte hain kyunki bomb aur hum kabhi bhi fatt sakte hain."

Creative Team Behind the Film

Directed by Aditya Datt (Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Table No. 21), the film marks the return of Emraan and Himesh Reshammiya's musical-action combo that once defined an era. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Soham Rockstar Entertainment. (ANI)