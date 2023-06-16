Genelia Deshmukh's fitness mantra: Actress emphasises on not glamourising routines for fans

The social media fitness star, Genelia Deshmukh, celebrates her 100 kgs weight lift at the gym with her followers by reminding them that fitness is something not for glamourising. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Social media’s favourite Genelia Deshmukh always keeps her fans entertained with her fun family reels and advises them on fitness with helpful tips. As always, she shared her achievement of lifting 100 kgs weight at the gym with her fans on Instagram.

What makes the ‘Ved’ actress’s video stand out from her other contemporaries is her caption for the post. The tag she used in her story is ‘#noglamorizingfitness’, while making the statement that doing a real workout is more important rather than showing off. It is a real workout that makes one reach fitness goals, rather than false glamourising gym looks. Genelia has always been of the idea that fitness is a glamorous affair and exercising is something you don’t need to shoe off.

Giving details into her fitness routine, she says, “My workout sessions incorporate a variety of exercises that target different muscle groups while keeping the element of enjoyment intact. By combining elements of cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises, I aim for a well-rounded workout that not only enhances physical fitness but also helps me mentally.” Genelia has been a forerunner in myth bursting in false claims surrounding women's fitness, especially mothers.

She has inspired women to look after their own health and never neglect it at any cost. She has advocated that busy schedules and work pressure should not deter women from their fitness regime. She also made a big statement for vegans by lifting 100 kilos as she is on vegan diet herself Genelia showed everyone that some things may seem difficult, but they are not impossible to achieve if you put your heart and soul in it.

