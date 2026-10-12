Gauahar Khan has sold her Mumbai duplex in Versova for Rs 6.01 crore, nearly 12 years after buying it for Rs 3.2 crore. The deal highlights the rise in her property's recorded value and her growing real estate portfolio

Actor and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has sold her duplex apartment in Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, for Rs 6.01 crore. The property transaction was registered on September 24, marking the sale of a home she had owned since 2014.

According to property data platform CRE Matrix, Gauahar purchased the apartment in November 2014 for Rs 3.2 crore. The latest transaction puts its recorded sale value Rs 2.81 crore above the original purchase price, representing an appreciation of approximately 88% over the ownership period.

The duplex is located in Shiv Kutir Co-operative Housing Society in SVP Nagar, Versova. The buyers paid Rs 36.06 lakh in stamp duty for the transaction.

The apartment occupies two levels on a higher floor of the residential building. It has a built-up area of 1,872 square feet and a super built-up area of 2,340 square feet. Based on the reported sale price, the property was valued at approximately Rs 32,100 per square foot on the built-up area or Rs 25,700 per square foot on the super built-up area.

Gauahar Khan's Other Property Investments Worth Rs 10.13 Crore

The sale comes amid Gauahar's other property investments in Mumbai. In 2025, the actor purchased another apartment in the same residential complex, Shiv Kutir Co-operative Housing Society, for Rs 2.80 crore.

She also jointly purchased two additional apartments with her husband, Zaid Darbar, for a combined price of Rs 7.33 crore.

Together, the three reported property purchases in 2025 amounted to Rs 10.13 crore, highlighting the couple's continued investment in residential real estate.

While the latest sale marks a significant transaction involving one of her older properties, her other purchases indicate that Mumbai's residential market remains part of her property portfolio.

However, the reported difference between the original purchase price and the latest sale price should not be treated as net profit. Expenses such as stamp duty paid at the time of purchase, registration charges, maintenance, renovation and applicable taxes can affect the final financial return.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma And Other Celebrities In Mumbai's Property Market

Gauahar Khan is among several celebrities whose real estate transactions have attracted attention. Actors and sports personalities have increasingly featured in reports about premium residential properties in Mumbai.

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma, for instance, reportedly purchased two apartments at Godrej Skyshore in Versova for approximately Rs 25.8 crore.