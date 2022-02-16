Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal'

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kataiwadi's trailer has received many positive comments from fans and social media users. Celebs also praised Alia Bhatt for her performance. However, a section believes Alia is a misfit to play Gangubai because she looks younger than her age. Some said that Vidya Balan or Tabu could have fit the role.

According to the latest reports, Gangubai Kathiawadi's family is unhappy with Alia Bhatt and the makers for her vulgar portal and has raised objections. Reportedly, Gangubai’s family has opposed the movie and filed a defamation lawsuit against the film. In this movie, the family claims that Gangubai was made a prostitute rather than a social worker.

For those unknown, in March 2021, Babuji Shah, who alleges to be Gangubai Kathiawadi’s adoptive son, filed a defamation suit against the film. As per Baburji, the movie, based on Hussain Zaidi’s work ‘The Mafia Queens Of Mumbai,’ had scenes that defamed and spoiled Gangubai’s reputation. Baburaoji Shah stated, ‘My mother was made a prostitute in the movie. Now people are talking about him in other ways. These things are forcing a lot of stress in our family."

On the other side, Gangubai’s grandchild Bharti said that the film’s producers slandered her family out of hunger for money. It cannot be acceptable in any way. The filmmakers did not even seek the family’s permission to produce the film, nor did they come to us for the book.

As per a report, Baburaoji Shah’s lawyer Narendra Dubey said that the portrayal of Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi is inappropriate. She was a social worker who tried to improve many women's lives. “This is the cause why we had to knock the doors of the court on behalf of Gangubai’s adopted son Baburaoji Shah. We have filed a defamation suit against the makers and others associated with it,” he said further.

It is also reported that since the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released the Baburaoji's family alleged on the move to avoid facing relatives' questions and known. A notice has been sent to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zaidi, but there is no response from either of them.



