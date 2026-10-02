On Gandhi Jayanti, Sanjay Dutt paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi via a special social media post. He shared clips from his film ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, revisiting the film’s memorable moments and the popular concept of ‘Gandhigiri’.

Sanjay Dutt's 'Gandhigiri' Tribute

On Gandhi Jayanti, actor Sanjay Dutt paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in a special social media post, sharing a collection of clips from his popular film ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’. The film, which presented Gandhian principles such as non-violence and truth in a contemporary setting with a hilarious touch, remains closely associated with the idea of ‘Gandhigiri’ in popular culture. Through the video snippets, Dutt revisited some of the film’s memorable moments while marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) “Some values never go out of time. Remembering Mahatma Gandhiji and the ideals of truth, peace and compassion that continue to inspire generations. Happy Gandhi Jayanti,” he wrote.

A sequel to the immensely successful ‘Munnabhai MBBS’, the 2006 film followed the beloved character of Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt), whose life takes an unexpected turn when he begins seeing Mahatma Gandhi’s spirit. Guided by Gandhi’s teachings, Munna embraces the principles of truth, non-violence and compassion, giving rise to the idea of ‘Gandhigiri’. What begins as a personal transformation soon influences those around him, as the film blends humour, emotion and social commentary to present Gandhian values in a contemporary setting.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. Gandhi Jayanti is observed annually on his birth anniversary. October 2 is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence after the United Nations designated the day to spread the message of non-violence associated with Gandhi's philosophy.

He was a pivotal figure in India's freedom struggle, leading movements including the Salt Satyagraha and Quit India Movement.

Sanjay Dutt on the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front for Sanjay Dutt, he was last seen in ‘Aakhri Sawal’. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang and presented by Nikhil Nanda. It is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with the story, screenplay and dialogues by Utkarsh Naithani.

Before it, Sanjay garnered praise for his role as SP (Superintendent of Police) Chaudhary Aslam Khan in the 'Dhurandhar' franchise. (ANI)