Game Changer star Ram Charan to take pay cut for producer Dil Raju's next film; know why

Ram Charan might do another film for producer Dil Raju at a lower remuneration. This move comes after the mediocre theatrical performance of the duo's most recent film, Game Changer, directed by Shankar.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 10:43 AM IST

Ram Charan and director Game Changer, produced by Dil Raju, are having a mediocre run in cinemas. According to recent rumours, Charan has agreed to work on another project for producer Dil Raju at a hefty price drop. While Game Changer had a good start, it gradually declined in popularity. Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Daaku Maharaaj, two additional holiday films, have done well in cinemas.

According to reports, Game Changer might cause Dil Raju to experience significant losses. In a pre-release interview, Dil Raju stated that the film was created on a Rs 450 crore budget. According to the monitoring website Sacnilk, Game Changer grossed Rs 127 crore nett at the domestic box office in 12 days.

Charan collaborated with Dil Raju on another project to compensate for his losses. However, the RRR actor has a good filmography. He is filming for filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana's RC 16 alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He is also in talks with a few other filmmakers.

According to sources, Charan has agreed to work on a project with Dil Raju at a lower pay rate. However, no formal notification has been made yet.

On the job front, Ram Charan is preparing for the second session of Buchi Babu Sana's film, which is expected to be a sporting drama. The actor has been working out with fitness coach Shivoham Bhatt to improve his body. The unnamed picture will appear in cinemas later this year.

Director Shankar will likely finish his work on Kamal Haasan's Indian 3. He stated that he would need six months to complete the picture owing to the extensive VFX. He would then move on to his ideal project, Velpari, a three-part film.

