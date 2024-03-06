Women's Day 2024: Bollywood films based on women empowerment

Lifestyle
'Chhapaak' is based on the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal which highlights her fight for justice, shedding light on the issue of acid violence.
'Thappad' follows the journey of a woman who decides to take a stand against her husband's abusive behavior, sparking conversations about consent, equality, and self-respect
The film is based on the true story of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, two elderly women from rural India who become sharpshooters late in life and defy age and gender stereotypes.
'Mission Mangal' is based on the true story of the Mars Orbiter Mission and focuses on the contributions of female scientists who played key roles in the mission's success.
'Manikarnika' is a biographical drama film that portrays her fearless leadership, bravery, and unwavering commitment to her people's freedom struggle against British colonial rule.
'Panga' is a sports drama that celebrates the journey of a former national-level Kabaddi player who decides to make a comeback to the sport after motherhood.