Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 clash at box office: Sunny Deol says there's 'no comprison' between his, Akshay Kumar's film

Two significant films, Gadar 2 and OMG 2, will be released in August. One features Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol teaming up again for the OMG sequel, while the other features Akshay Kumar reprising his classic Tara Singh role. Release dates for both films are August 11, 2023. Regarding the significant conflict with Akshay's film, Sunny Deol was questioned. The actor discussed the conflict between Gadar and the Aamir Khan-starring film Lagaan and asserted that Gadar 2 and OMG 2 cannot be compared.

Gadar 2 has been in the news since its announcement. Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol, and Utkarsh Sharma, who played Ameesha and Sunny's son in the previous film, are all repeating their roles in this one. Fans called Ameesha Patel out after she revealed a spoiler about Gadar 2 a few weeks ago. She subsequently accused Anil Sharma, the director, and his production company of poor management, shocking internet users as well. Ameesha alone, according to Anil Sharma, made the production company well-known. Ameesha recently spent the entire day with Anil Sharma. It appears that they have made repairs.

Speaking about the clash, Deol told the media (quoting him) : "Gadar did ₹100 crore plus (at the box office), while Lagaan did much lesser. I don’t understand why people compare – whether it’s from the business or likeability point. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai (People thought Gadar is old sort of film with old songs). On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so-called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film, and they loved it. At award shows, I remember that they made a spoof of Gadar, but we weren’t bothered by it. It has happened with some of my other films too, like Ghayal and Dil, which clashed. There is no comparison, but people like to do it.

Sunny was questioned about the numerous major box office conflicts this year. The actor responded that a good movie shouldn't be compared to others when asked about Gadar 2 clashing with another movie on a Friday, OMG 2. On August 11, the movie is scheduled for release in theatres. It will compete for viewers' attention at the box office alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is reportedly examining the dialogue and situations in Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) in order to avoid a response such to that experienced by Adipurush in the future.

