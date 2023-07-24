'Dhindhora Baje Re' song OUT: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt grooving to peppy beats

Karan Johar's new film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's new song 'Dhindhora Baje Re' has dropped. The leads, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt can be seen dancing to the high-spirited beats in a festive mood. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s new track ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’ is out and fans are excited to groove at its beats. The anticipation surrounding this Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer film is higher than ever. The expectations of this soundtrack to be a hit is very high after the success of the film’s previous two songs, ‘Tum Kya Mile’ and ‘What Jumka?’. Set during Durga Puja festivities, this song is will make you tap with its beats

With Alia Bhatt playing a Bengali girl, Rani, in the film, it was a given that there would be a Durga Puja song sequence. Ranveer and Alia are seen wearing red and dancing to the foot-tapping beats of the song. The song is sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi and is composed by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Earlier this month, the much-anticipated trailer for "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" was unveiled, generating excitement among audiences. With its captivating music and stellar ensemble cast, the film promises to be an engaging entertainer. The trailer introduces us to Rocky, played by Ranveer Singh, a vibrant and flamboyant young man who falls head over heels for the intelligent and attractive Rani, portrayed by Alia Bhatt. As they belong to contrasting backgrounds, the couple decides to live with each other's families before tying the knot.

In the song, ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’, both families of Rocky and Rani are seen to be present. The movie features esteemed actors including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ronit Roy, and Tota Roy Chowdhury, among others. The film's music album has already struck a chord with the audience, with the released tracks garnering considerable popularity. All in all, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ appears poised to be a delightful cinematic experience. The film will release in theatres this Friday, July 28.

