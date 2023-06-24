Fruits Baskets to Haikyu: Watch 7 anime in original Japanese language in India

Bored of dubbed anime? Enjoy these seven shows and films in the original Japanese language in India. If you are one of those true anime enthusiasts, we have compiled the list of best anime shows and film streaming in all its originality.

Japanese anime has climbed the popularity chart swiftly in different parts of the world, including India. However, most shows and films we have access to are usually dubbed, either in English or Hindi, thereby not giving the experience that any true fan of Japanese anime seeks. However, two channels currently in India – Animax on JioTV and Animax + GEM on Amazon Prime Video – offer the best of these shows and films in original Japanese language, promising unadulterated entertainment. If you are one of those true anime enthusiasts, we have compiled the list of best anime shows and film streaming in all its originality.

The Seven Deadly Sins

A captivating story unfolds in the kingdom of Britannia, resembling the European Medieval Ages. In this realm, the powerful group known as the Seven Deadly Sins, comprising formidable knights, wields great influence. Magic, fantastical creatures, and even talking animals coexist in this enchanting world. The narrative occurs ten years after the Holy War, with Princess Elizabeth at the forefront. Determined to reclaim her corrupted kingdom, she embarks on a quest to locate the mysteriously vanished Seven Deadly Sins. This is the tale of these warriors, wrongly accused of a crime they did not commit, as they strive to clear their names and seek redemption. Currently, the series is available for streaming on Animax + GEM.

LUPIN the 3rd

This animated program featuring historical figures premiered in 1967. It revolves around the life of Lupin III, the gang leader and the grandson of the notorious thief Arsene Lupin. Over the years, the show has had more than ten theatrical releases and six television series. Part 5 of the series can be streamed exclusively in India on Animax through JioTV. In this particular instalment, the criminal gang directly conflicts with law enforcement officials and other criminal organizations. They must attempt a theft before either party discovers their plan. It is one of the earliest anime series and offers abundant adventure and nostalgia.

Haikyu! (Season 1 to 4)

Streaming on Animax+GEM, the story runs on the backdrop of volleyball. Inspired by the renowned player Small Giant, Shoyo Hinata sets off on his own volleyball journey. Three years later, he finds himself in his first-ever tournament, where fate leads his team to face off against Kitagawa Daiichi, attended by Tobio Kageyama, known as the King of the Court. The intense match sparks their interest and ignites a rivalry. Surprisingly, destiny reunites them the following year as teammates at Karasuno High School, creating an intriguing dynamic in their shared pursuit of volleyball greatness.

Kuroko’s Basketball

Currently streaming on JioTV, this sports-themed anime won the 2013 Tokyo Anime Award for TV. It follows an underdog high school basketball team aiming for a spot on the national team. Tetsuya Kuroko, the protagonist, faces conflict with his former primary school teammates. Determined to achieve success at any expense, Tetsuya gives his all. This anime showcases more than just good sportsmanship, offering valuable life lessons beyond sports.

Fruits Baskets (Seasons 1 to 3)

Tohru Honda, a high school student who is temporarily homeless, chooses to hide her situation from her friends, quietly living in a tent. Unexpectedly, her life takes a twist when she encounters the landowners of her tent's location. The Soma family harbors a secret—they can transform into animals representing the Chinese zodiac. This revelation sets the stage for an intriguing show that blends delightful comedy and the antics of zodiac animals in a home environment. Catch this series on Amazon Prime Video.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

"How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom," also known as "Re:CONSTRUCTION - The Elfrieden Kingdom Tales of Realistic Brave," is a captivating light novel series hailing from Japan. Written by Dojyomaru and brought to life with illustrations by Fuyuyuki, the story follows Kazuya Souma. Formerly a humanities student, Kazuya is unexpectedly thrust into the role of a hero, armed with his knowledge of realism and Machiavellian tactics, with the task of rebuilding the kingdom. Satoshi Ueda adapted the story into a manga that debuted on Overlap's Comic Gardo website in July 2017, adding another layer to this enthralling narrative.

Yashahime: Half Demon Princess

This interesting tale is available on Amazon Prime Video. Set a decade after the events of Inuyasha, the story introduces us to Towa, the daughter of Sesshomaru and Rin, who becomes separated from her twin sister, Setsuna. Stranded in the modern era, Towa finds refuge with Kagome Higurashi's family, particularly her brother Sōta and his caring wife, Moe. Growing up as a part of their family, Towa forms a strong bond with her adopted younger sister, Mei, who fills the void left by Setsuna. Join Towa and Setsuna, the twin daughters of Sesshomaru, and Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, as they unravel their shared past and embark on a captivating adventure.