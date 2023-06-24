Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 going OFF air? Here's what we know

    Twitter was flooded with such tweets and gossip suggesting the Naagin 6 will end with a finale on July 9 after Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 launches on the small screen. Ekta Kapoor's hit show has been running successfully for over a year now

    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 9:06 AM IST

    Tejasswi Prakash's programme, Naagin 6, has produced drama-filled episodes that interest people. The spooky drama has recently emerged as one of Colours channel's most successful titles. While several shows on the top GEC still need to wow the viewers, Ekta Kapoor's blockbuster show has been airing for one year and four months. Naagin 6 is one of the few shows that make three-generation leaps. In the last year, the programme has had various male leads.

    The show began with Simba Nagpal as the male lead, and subsequently, Pratik Sehajpal, Shrey Mittal, and Vatsal Sheth took over. Vatsal made a big debut in the weekend drama produced by Ekta Kapoor last month. 

    Fans questioned if Naagin 6 will finish and Bekaboo would move to the 8pm slot when Colours TV aired a new teaser for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, revealing the premiere date and time slot. Twitter was inundated with such messages. According to gossip mills, Naagin 6 will conclude with a finale on July 9 when KKK 13 premieres on television.

    A source close to the show said to a media house, "Tejasswi Prakash's hit show will live on." The designers have recently launched a generational shift. Why would they bring in new performers when the show is scheduled to run until August-September? "The rumours about Naagin 6 going off the air are completely false," the khabri joked when questioned about the show's cancellation next month.

    We also notified our readers earlier this week that Bekaboo will be shifting to a new time slot. "Contrary to popular belief, Bekaboo will remain on the air indefinitely." The numbers have climbed since the conclusion of IPL 2023, and the organisers are sure that they will continue to rise. After the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere, it will be moved to a new time slot, either 7 pm or 10:30 pm. "Bekaboo will continue to entertain the audience, and ardent fans need not be concerned about the show's future," a source told to the media house.

